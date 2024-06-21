100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Short Takes

From Bach to Monty Python

Season 8 Episode 6 | 5m 44s

Canon Mark Laubach, who is the organist and choirmaster at St. Stephen's Episcopal church, Wilkes-Barre, plays a selection of songs from Bach (toccata in D minor) to John Philip Sousa (Liberty Bell March) Monty Python theme. Laubach is internationally known, giving recitals in Great Britain at Westminster Abbey and St. Paul's Cathedral in London and King's College Chapel in Cambridge.

Aired: 06/25/24
Extras
Watch 4:56
Short Takes
Skating with Friends
We visit the Wilkes Barre City Skatepark at Hollenback
Episode: S7 E6 | 4:56
Watch 5:48
Short Takes
Nazareth Guitar Institute
Meet Dale and Tyler Unger, a father/son pair of master luthiers crafting archtop guitars.
Episode: S6 E10 | 5:48
Watch 5:15
Short Takes
The Art of Brewing in NEPA
We'll take a tour of the thriving craft beer scene in NEPA.
Episode: S6 E8 | 5:15
Watch 4:49
Short Takes
Dan Wowak
Hear the story of survivalist Dan Wowak on this episode of Short Takes.
Episode: S6 E5 | 4:49
Watch 5:38
Short Takes
Leah Frances: Lunch Poems
Photographer Leah Frances delights in symmetry, design, and golden sun illuminating diners
Episode: S6 E4 | 5:38
Watch 9:58
Short Takes
It's More Than Hair
In the Black community hair is linked to more than personal style - it’s identity.
Episode: S6 E3 | 9:58
Watch 5:41
Short Takes
Lycoming County Underground Railroad
Learn the important part that Williamsport played in helping slaves escape.
Episode: S6 E2 | 5:41
Watch 5:36
Short Takes
David Driskell
Driskell is considered the father of African American Art history.
Episode: S6 E1 | 5:36
Watch 5:26
Short Takes
Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre
Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre is one of the longest running theatres in the United States
Episode: S5 E10 | 5:26
Watch 4:11
Short Takes
The Real Dunder Mifflin: Pennsylvania Paper & Supply
Go behind-the-scenes of the "Real Life Dunder Mifflin," Pennsylvania Paper & Supply Co.
Episode: S5 E9 | 4:11
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Artist of the Week Season 2023
  • Short Takes Season 8
  • Short Takes Season 7
  • Short Takes Season 6
  • Short Takes Season 5
  • Short Takes Season 4
  • Short Takes Season 3
  • Short Takes Season 2
  • Short Takes Season 1
Watch 5:05
Short Takes
Above Northeastern Pennsylvania Part 3
Exploring NEPA's Hidden Gems: Aerial Views of Mountaintop, Wilkes-Barre, and More!
Episode: S8 E5 | 5:05
Watch 5:12
Short Takes
Joe Glynn: A WVIA Love Story
We celebrate WVIA’s Chief Technology Officer Joe Glynn, a cornerstone of WVIA for over 45 years.
Episode: S8 E4 | 5:12
Watch 5:41
Short Takes
The Lehigh & Keystone Valley Model Railroad Museum
Visit one of the largest model railroad layouts in the United States at 5,000 sq. feet.
Episode: S8 E3 | 5:41
Watch 10:00
Short Takes
The Secret Beneath Hazleton
Discover the city that lies beneath the city of Hazleton in this episode of VIA Short Takes.
Episode: S8 E2 | 10:00
Watch 9:52
Short Takes
Breaking Boundaries: High School Girls Wrestling
See the world of high school girls wrestling—a sport that challenges stereotypes & breaks boundaries
Episode: S8 E1 | 9:52
Watch 5:45
Short Takes
The Jackson Mansion
Wealth and Opulence in small town America...A Glimpse into the Past.
Episode: S7 E10 | 5:45
Watch 5:10
Short Takes
Cino Paci Band: Celebrating 100 Years of Musical Legacy
Step into the captivating world of the Cino Paci Band as we commemorate a century of music
Episode: S7 E9 | 5:10
Watch 5:51
Short Takes
The Legend of French Azilum
The Legend of French Azilum
Episode: S7 E8 | 5:51
Watch 6:08
Short Takes
A Short History of Harvey's Lake
For many generations, Harvey's Lake was one of the major attractions for the people of the
Episode: S7 E7 | 6:08
Watch 4:56
Short Takes
Skating with Friends
We visit the Wilkes Barre City Skatepark at Hollenback
Episode: S7 E6 | 4:56