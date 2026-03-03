Joel Hill Saw Mill

Extras
We visit the Wilkes Barre City Skatepark at Hollenback
Meet Dale and Tyler Unger, a father/son pair of master luthiers crafting archtop guitars.
We'll take a tour of the thriving craft beer scene in NEPA.
Hear the story of survivalist Dan Wowak on this episode of Short Takes.
Photographer Leah Frances delights in symmetry, design, and golden sun illuminating diners
In the Black community hair is linked to more than personal style - it’s identity.
Learn the important part that Williamsport played in helping slaves escape.
Driskell is considered the father of African American Art history.
Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre is one of the longest running theatres in the United States
Go behind-the-scenes of the "Real Life Dunder Mifflin," Pennsylvania Paper & Supply Co.
Latest Episodes
St. Mark’s & St. John’s Episcopal Church in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
This is the story of Jim Thorpe, one of the greatest athletes of all time.
The Carbondale UFO incident of November 9, 1974, remains one of PA’s most debated mysteries.
This episode captures the passion, faith, and heritage that make this festival so special.
What happens when tragedy leads to a lifelong search for the afterlife?
Explore the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum and its mission to restore rare WWII aircraft, including a P-61!
Take a breathtaking journey across NEPA with this stunning aerial drone compilation.
NEPA radio legend Jeff Walker reflects on 40+ years of 98.5 KRZ, wild stunts & community impact!
The canal performed a crucial part in the economic development of the region
Meet Georisell Vasquez Soto, a Puerto Rican artist from Scranton