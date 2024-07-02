100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Short Takes

Moonlight Magic: The Tuscarora R/C Flying Club

Season 8 Episode 7 | 10m 00s

From thrilling crashes to heartwarming stories of camaraderie, members of the Tuscarora R/C Flying Club share their personal experiences and the joys of being part of this vibrant club. Whether teaching kids the basics of flying R/C planes or organizing community events, the Tuscarora R/C Flying Club has been a cornerstone of Barnsville's hobbyist community.

Aired: 07/02/24
Extras
Watch 4:56
Short Takes
Skating with Friends
We visit the Wilkes Barre City Skatepark at Hollenback
Episode: S7 E6 | 4:56
Watch 5:48
Short Takes
Nazareth Guitar Institute
Meet Dale and Tyler Unger, a father/son pair of master luthiers crafting archtop guitars.
Episode: S6 E10 | 5:48
Watch 5:15
Short Takes
The Art of Brewing in NEPA
We'll take a tour of the thriving craft beer scene in NEPA.
Episode: S6 E8 | 5:15
Watch 4:49
Short Takes
Dan Wowak
Hear the story of survivalist Dan Wowak on this episode of Short Takes.
Episode: S6 E5 | 4:49
Watch 5:38
Short Takes
Leah Frances: Lunch Poems
Photographer Leah Frances delights in symmetry, design, and golden sun illuminating diners
Episode: S6 E4 | 5:38
Watch 9:58
Short Takes
It's More Than Hair
In the Black community hair is linked to more than personal style - it’s identity.
Episode: S6 E3 | 9:58
Watch 5:41
Short Takes
Lycoming County Underground Railroad
Learn the important part that Williamsport played in helping slaves escape.
Episode: S6 E2 | 5:41
Watch 5:36
Short Takes
David Driskell
Driskell is considered the father of African American Art history.
Episode: S6 E1 | 5:36
Watch 5:26
Short Takes
Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre
Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre is one of the longest running theatres in the United States
Episode: S5 E10 | 5:26
Watch 4:11
Short Takes
The Real Dunder Mifflin: Pennsylvania Paper & Supply
Go behind-the-scenes of the "Real Life Dunder Mifflin," Pennsylvania Paper & Supply Co.
Episode: S5 E9 | 4:11
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Artist of the Week Season 2023
  • Short Takes Season 8
  • Short Takes Season 7
  • Short Takes Season 6
  • Short Takes Season 5
  • Short Takes Season 4
  • Short Takes Season 3
  • Short Takes Season 2
  • Short Takes Season 1
Watch 5:44
Short Takes
From Bach to Monty Python
Hear an assortment of songs played on the legendary St. Stephen's Episcopal church organ
Episode: S8 E6 | 5:44
Watch 5:05
Short Takes
Above Northeastern Pennsylvania Part 3
Exploring NEPA's Hidden Gems: Aerial Views of Mountaintop, Wilkes-Barre, and More!
Episode: S8 E5 | 5:05
Watch 5:12
Short Takes
Joe Glynn: A WVIA Love Story
We celebrate WVIA’s Chief Technology Officer Joe Glynn, a cornerstone of WVIA for over 45 years.
Episode: S8 E4 | 5:12
Watch 5:41
Short Takes
The Lehigh & Keystone Valley Model Railroad Museum
Visit one of the largest model railroad layouts in the United States at 5,000 sq. feet.
Episode: S8 E3 | 5:41
Watch 10:00
Short Takes
The Secret Beneath Hazleton
Discover the city that lies beneath the city of Hazleton in this episode of VIA Short Takes.
Episode: S8 E2 | 10:00
Watch 9:52
Short Takes
Breaking Boundaries: High School Girls Wrestling
See the world of high school girls wrestling—a sport that challenges stereotypes & breaks boundaries
Episode: S8 E1 | 9:52
Watch 5:45
Short Takes
The Jackson Mansion
Wealth and Opulence in small town America...A Glimpse into the Past.
Episode: S7 E10 | 5:45
Watch 5:10
Short Takes
Cino Paci Band: Celebrating 100 Years of Musical Legacy
Step into the captivating world of the Cino Paci Band as we commemorate a century of music
Episode: S7 E9 | 5:10
Watch 5:51
Short Takes
The Legend of French Azilum
The Legend of French Azilum
Episode: S7 E8 | 5:51
Watch 6:08
Short Takes
A Short History of Harvey's Lake
For many generations, Harvey's Lake was one of the major attractions for the people of the
Episode: S7 E7 | 6:08