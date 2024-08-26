Lisa Champeau

Lisa, the inaugural host of HarmonyTALK, masterfully guides impactful discussions with dreamers and doers from across the nation! With over 25 years of journalism experience, Lisa brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her role.

Her impressive career includes positions as a TV newscaster in New York City, Baltimore, Scranton, and Binghamton. Additionally, Lisa's work has been published in renowned outlets such as The Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Magazine, Barron’s, and for several online media platforms, including HBO and National Geographic Television.

“I love being a part of HarmonyTALK, where fascinating people share their life stories, the ups and the downs, educating and entertaining us while imparting wisdom and, hopefully, inspiring confidence in individuals pursuing similar dreams.”

Lisa's passion for storytelling and her dedication to showcasing inspiring journeys make her an invaluable asset to HarmonyTALK. Join us as she delves into the lives of extraordinary individuals, offering listeners both education and inspiration.

