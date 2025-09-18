EVENTFUL: Ride the D&H Rail Trail, Mt. Pocono harvestfest and more this weekend

It's the second to last weekend of September, and fall is underway here in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania.

Events welcome the upcoming autumn equinox with activities like a fall festival in West Scranton and a trail ride that will showcase early fall foliage through Susquehanna County.

Trek the D&H Rail Trail

The Rail- Trail Council of Northeastern Pennsylvania and Trek Bicycle will host a biking event to support trail maintenance this Sunday.

There’s three different rides: a 10 mile beginner ride starting at 10 a.m., a 20 mile ride starting at 9:30 a.m. and a 35 mile ride for experienced bikers starting at 9:15 a.m.

The event kicks off at 8 a.m. at the Forest City Trailhead and will feature bike vendors from the region. Registration is $20 in advance of the event and $25 day-of. Registration includes a raffle ticket for merchandise from the bike vendors and a light lunch.

Proceeds will help the Rail-Trail continue to clean up their 38 mile trail that starts in Simpson and goes through Susquehanna County to the New York border.

“This year, we were hit with, I call it a tornado, but I think it was just like strong winds that took down about 300 live trees on our trail,” said Lynn Conrad, a project manager at the Rail-Trail Council of NEPA. “We've been spending a lot of time, effort, money, volunteers too.”

It is the first year for the biking event, planned to recover funds spent on cleaning up the trail after the storm.

1 of 2 — Rail Trail.jpg Participants can see the early stages of the region's fall foliage during Sunday's rail trail biking event. Submitted by Rail-Trail Council of NEPA 2 of 2 — Rail Trail 2.jpg Sunday's trail event will support rail trail maintenance. Submitted by Rail-Trail Council of NEPA

“The one that took all the live trees down was July 3, and it hit the northern part of our trail, near Lanesboro, Susquehanna,” Conrad said. “It took a lot of volunteers, and of course, we had to pay for some heavy equipment to come in to move the trees so that you can even start cutting them.”

Bikers can expect a scenic ride.

“The rail trail is a great place to see a lot of foliage, and especially when we go off the trail, you'll get views of Elk Mountain. You'll see some mountain views in the distance, and that's where you'll really see some colors,” Conrad said.

And, it can be a chance to meet other bikers.

“Support a great cause, the development of a 38-mile trail that is great for a safe place to ride, for families and all levels. Get out here and explore, either on your own or join a group and find some biking buddies,” Conrad said.

Trek the D&H and Surrounds

Sept. 21

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Forest City Trailhead

19 Commerce Boulevard 18421

Harvestfest Mount Pocono

The annual Mount Pocono Harvestfest will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Downtown Mount Pocono.

Entertainment will include dozens of craft vendors, live music, family-friendly entertainment and trolley rides.

Mount Pocono Association Facebook Mount Pocono Harvestfest is this Saturday.

The event offers free admission and parking, and is open to the public.

Mount Pocono Harvestfest

Saturday, Sept. 20

10 a.m - 5 p.m.

Route 611, Mount Pocono

West Scranton Fall Festival

Presented by NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania, the fourth annual Fall Festival will take place in Scranton Sept. 19 and Sept. 20.

West Scranton Neighborhood Plan Facebook The fourth annual West Scranton Fall Festival will be this Friday and Saturday.

The first day of the event will take place in Allen Park from 6 to 9 p.m. and will feature live music. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to settle in for the evening.

Day two of this event will take place at Clover Field from noon to 4 p.m. On this day, entertainment will include bounce houses, mini golf, pumpkin painting and more. The rain date for this event will be Sept. 27.

The event is free.

West Scranton Fall Festival

Saturday, Sept. 19-20

Allen Park, Scranton

Show Your Stripes 5K Race & Walk

Ronald McDonald House of Scranton will be hosting their 38th annual Show Your Stripes 5K and Fun Walk at Nay Aug Park on Sunday, Sept 21.

After the race, there will be a kids' fun run where all children will receive a free gift for participating.

There will be a community cookout hosted after the event, along with other family-friendly activities like face painting, basket raffles and games.

Show Your Stripes 5k Facebook The annual Ronald McDonald House of Scranton 5k and fun walk will be this Sunday.

Show Your Stripes 5K

Sunday, Sept. 21

9:30 a.m.

Nay Aug Park, Scranton

Color Me Pink 5K

Join the celebration with the 12th annual Color Me Pink 5K, Fun Walk, and Gentlemen’s Dash Saturday at 11 a.m.

The three-mile run begins and ends at Courthouse Square in Downtown Scranton.

Participants of all ages and experience levels are welcomed to run. Groups and wearing pink are encouraged.

The event begins in the morning with mass at St. Peter’s Cathedral at 9 a.m., followed by the race.

Color Me Pink 5K

Saturday, Sept. 20

11 a.m.

Courthouse Square, Scranton

Susquehanna Film Festival

Tim Yasui, an LA-based film executive from Williamsport, will be hosting the first annual Susquehanna Film Festival.

Celebrating both domestic and international films, the festival encourages film makers and students to submit their work to be highlighted. The feature films have genres that range from horror, comedy, animation, drama and action.

Prizes and awards will be given to the filmmakers and will be determined by independent judges.

Held at the District Cinema in Lycoming County, this event will be held over the course of three days, from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, and will feature 33 films over the course of the weekend.

Tickets are available on the District Cinema’s website.

Susquehanna Film Festival

Sept. 19 - 21

District Cinema, Williamsport

Scranton Public Market

The City of Scranton will be hosting a farmers, bakers and makers public market this Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

The event will kick off at 11 a.m. with rooftop yoga hosted by Mindy Hill. There will be a $10 suggested donation to attend opening event.

Once the event starts, there will be live music and more than 30 vendors, including both food and shopping vendors.

Scranton Public Market

Saturday, Sept. 20

12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

The Marketplace at Steamtown, Scranton

Taber's Society Program

The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host a lecture by Amanda Owen at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21.

The lecture will follow Justice Bell, a member of the women’s suffrage movement, promoting voting rights.

Owen’s lecture will be held in the community room in the museum, and is free and open to the public.

Taber’s Society Program

Sunday, Sept. 21

2 p.m.

Thomas T. Taber Museum, Williamsport

Other events this weekend include: