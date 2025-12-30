EVENTFUL: Different ways to improve yourself, stick to resolutions in 2026

MORE EVENTS

A new year calls for new resolutions, goals and aspirations.

Millions of people use the first of January to start exercising, start a new diet or even to just change their old habits.

Here are some ways you can improve yourself and your mindset to help set up this year to be the best one yet.

Being active

First day of the year hikes

Ring in the new year by going on a hike with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

Hosted on the first day of the year, first day of the year hikes allow nature lovers to start January with what they love the most, the great outdoors.

For a full list of hikes, parks and more information, visit the DCNR’s website.

Hot yoga

Take a break from the cold this winter and start to feel the burn with Melt Hot Yoga in Luzerne County.

A new client special allows customers to figure out the classes they enjoy, the teachers they prefer and more.

Also having new client specials, Steamtown Hot Yoga in Scranton allows customers to come in with a new membership pass, as well as having single day classes.

Cycling

Wanting to be more active, but looking for more unique ways to exercise besides the gym?

The Cycle Yard in Pittston provides both spin and pilates classes with different options for gym-goers to choose from.

Also providing classes such as pilates and yoga, the Salt Barre offers single class and new student memberships for those who want to start off the new year slowly.

Picking up a new sport

Learn a new sport this new year and start by joining different leagues and teams in the area.

Dropshots Pickleball LLC in Wayne County provides classes for people who want to learn pickleball and those who want to play with friends. Dropshots also has an open play schedule available for anyone who wants to practice and brush up on their skills.

To learn more about memberships, classes and more, visit their website.

Taking charge of your life

TheDRIPBar

Submitted photo TheDRIPBar is located in downtown Scranton.

If you want to take charge of your health this new year, TheDRIPBar in Scranton might be your first step.

Having specialists who oversee services that would best suit your needs, the business can help you feel your best for the months to come.

Healthy eating

Want to fill your pantries with new groceries but not sure where to start?

Everything Natural in Clarks Summit is a neighborhood market, but also provides different supplements for all types of wellness goals and for accomplishing new eating habits.

Similarly, the House of Nutrition in Luzerne provides nutritious and unique grocery alternatives for those looking for healthier options, as well as delicious pastries, soups and salads.

Fill your closet

Buy clothing items and statement pieces to help complete your outfits this new year and make deciding what to wear each day easier.

For a full list of local shops and boutiques, visit here .

Empty your closet

If you think differently and feel that you want to downsize your belongings, there are several places that allow you to donate different items from your wardrobe, home decor and more.

To find a local Goodwill and Salvation Army near you, go to their websites.

Different groups such as Friends of the Poor and Dress for Success also allow you to donate gently used clothing.

Meditation and mental health

Submitted photo The Alchemy Lounge in Lehighton offers different classes and therapies.

Practice mindful living and practices by starting meditation and holistic therapies.

The Alchemy Lounge in Lehighton provides different classes including salt therapy, red light therapy and massages.

Following that, The Seventh Moon Wellness Spa also in Lehighton offers different mediation, yoga and workshops to help transform your mindset for the new year.

Starting new hobbies

Pick up a new book

Start reading and filling your bookshelves by creating the goal of wanting to read more.

Local book shops, such as Friendly Alien Books in Scranton, carry thousands of new and gently used books for customers to enjoy.

Along with books, the shop also has different accessories such as bookmarks, jewelry and unique gifts to help customize your home. Find more local bookstores here .

Become an artist

Learn new skills in painting, drawing and crafts by picking up different types of classes in the area.

Art n’ Vino in Pittston allows visitors to create their own paintings on a canvas while also improving their own skills and techniques. For a full list of events, visit here.

Start volunteering

To make a difference within the community and to help out with different organizations, volunteering is always a good way to get involved.