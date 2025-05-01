EVENTFUL: Mural tour, ‘Office’ 5K and Jim Thorpe Film Festival

Spring is in full swing here in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania. Here are some events to get you outside and enjoying all the region has to offer this weekend.

Arts in Motion Trolley Tour

The Street Art Society of NEPA will host the third annual Arts in Motion Trolley Tour of Wyoming Valley mural art from April 30 through May 2.

“The Trolley Tour began as a fun, creative way to get the community out exploring the murals we've worked hard to bring to life,” said Street Art Society board member Maegan Zielinski. “It gave [us] a unique opportunity to showcase the public art movement growing in our area — and it also served as a much-needed fundraiser to support future murals. What started as an idea to celebrate street art in motion has quickly become one of our most anticipated annual events.”

Tickets are $50 per person. The tour will kick off at the restored train station that serves as Visit Luzerne County headquarters, 200 Old Train Station Road, Wilkes-Barre. Tour guides will offer insight into the history of the murals and their artists. The trolley will stop at Amy Bezek photography, a local art gallery, for a meet and greet with some mural artists and refreshments.

The tour has changed since last year as murals continue to pop up around the city.

“Since our first tour, we've added over 15 new murals to the area, including 5 just in the last year alone,” Zielinski said.

Submitted by Maegan Zielinski Participants pose in front of the trolley ahead of a previous year's Arts in Motion trolley tour.

Arts in Motion Trolley Tour

Wednesday April 30- Friday May 2

Visit Luzerne County Headquarters

200 Old Train Station Road, Wilkes-Barre



Party on the Patio

Party on the Patio begins tonight at 7:30 at Mohegan Sun Casino in Wilkes-Barre.

Through the rest of the summer, enjoy free weekly concerts on the patio from various tribute bands.

Tonight's first concert will feature a performance from 52nd Street Band, a Billy Joel tribute band. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Party on the Patio

Thursday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Mohegan Sun Casino

1280 PA-315, Wilkes-Barre

Wine on the River

Submitted by Lehighton Downtown Initiative Participants enjoy last year's Wine on the River event in Lehighton.

The sixth annual Wine on the River is this Saturday from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. at Baer Memorial Park in Lehighton.

Tickets are $35 per person and include wine glass, tastings, and free wine check. Designated drivers can get their tickets for $20.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and to enjoy the day by the river sampling wines, eating food from various vendors and listening to music. Between tastings, you can browse and shop items from various local crafters and vendors.

Valley in Motion Facebook This year's Dundie Awards are ready for the 5k.

This event is 21+.

‘The Office’ themed 5k

This Saturday, May 3, is the fourth annual ‘Office’ themed 5k . Participants will either run a 5k course or walk a one- mile course that passes sites featured on the hit NBC sitcom ‘The Office,’ which was set in Scranton.

Participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters from the show for a chance to win prizes. Costume awards include best group costume, most obscure office reference award and best in show. The top finishers in various age categories will be awarded as well. The race will begin at 1 p.m. in front of Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., Scranton.

Participants can pick up their race materials, like bibs, race t-shirts and additional information at Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., on May 2 from 5-7 p.m. Organizers will host a block party and awards ceremony after the race.

All proceeds from the race benefit Valley in Motion, a local nonprofit focused on strengthening the region’s sense of community. It costs $30 for pre registered participants and $40 for day-of registrations.

Valley in Motion Facebook 5k participants gather outside of Backyard Ale House during last year's race.

'The Office' 5k

Saturday, May 3 at 1 p.m.

523 Linden St., Scranton

Jim Thorpe Independent Film Festival

The eighth annual Jim Thorpe Independent Film Festival will take place from May 1 through 4 at the Mauch Chunk Opera House in downtown Jim Thorpe.

Jim Thorpe Independent Film Festival People gather outside of a previous year's film festival.

This year’s theme revolves around the Molly Maguires, and the festival is, “inviting the boldest, most defiant filmmakers to screen their work, shatter convention and inspire spirited debate,” according to the website.

The Molly Maguires were a group of Irish and Irish-American coal miners in Pennsylvania that fought for better working conditions. Many of them were incarcerated in the Old Jail in Jim Thorpe. Seven of them were hanged in the jail and as legend has it, a dusty handprint in Cell 17 belonged to one of the miners who left his mark there before heading to his execution.

Philadelphia-based music collective Great Circles will contribute to the live music program throughout the weekend. Tickets range from $20-$50 depending on how many and which days you choose to attend.

Jim Thorpe Independent Film Festival

Thursday, May 1- Sunday, May 4

Mauch Chunk Opera House

14 West Broadway, Jim Thorpe

Lackawanna History Game Show

The Lackawanna Historical Society will host the 2025 local history game show ‘You Live Here; You Should Know This!’ on May 3 at 6 p.m. at the Scranton Art Haus.

The games will be hosted by Valley View and Riverside high school students who wrote all of the game questions.

The public is invited to participate with contestants at this year’s “Local Legends of Lore” themed game.

Tickets are $10 for the public and $5 for students.

Lackawanna History Game Show

Saturday, May 3 at 6 p.m.

Scranton Art Haus

301 Lackawanna Avenue, Scranton

Other events:

