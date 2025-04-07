Chili’s opens ‘most unique’ Scranton location with photo ops and ‘The Office’ references

Northeast Pennsylvania’s newest Chili’s Bar and Grill is a colorful explosion of nostalgia and tributes to Scranton’s favorite NBC comedy.

Chili’s "Scranton Branch" opened for business Monday, giving the region not just another eatery but another tourist attraction for those who love “The Office," which was set in the city.

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News Officials held a ribbon cutting at the Chili's Scranton Branch April 7.

For the particular among us, the "Scranton Branch" is actually located in suburban Dickson City, a borough and shopping hub neighboring the Electric City proper.

With that in mind, the mayors of Dickson City and Scranton were both on hand for a Monday's opening day ribbon-cutting ceremony, along with Lackawanna County Commissioner Bill Gaughan and U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan.

“We are really excited about this partnership with this amazing TV show that featured Chili’s in a couple episodes,” said BJ Renteria, vice president of operations for the mid-central region. “We really wanted to embrace it and bring it to life for the people of Scranton and Dickson City.”

1 of 8 — 0S4A0075.jpg The Scranton Branch of Chili's features the quote, "I feel God in this Chili's tonight," which the character Pam said on the show. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 2 of 8 — 0S4A0062.jpg U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan, second from left, sits at a special booth for photo ops, during the grand opening of the Chili's Scranton Branch. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 3 of 8 — 0S4A0064.jpg A woman takes a photo of U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan siting at a special booth for photo ops, during the grand opening of the Chili's Scranton Branch. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 4 of 8 — 0S4A0076.jpg A paper airplane appears to be stuck in a column at the Chili's Scranton Branch. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 5 of 8 — 0S4A0093.jpg A "Pretzel Day" sign hangs on the wall of the Chili's Scranton Branch. "The Office" featured "Pretzel Day" in an episode in season three. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 6 of 8 — 0S4A0042.jpg A shirt for the Rabies Cure Fun Run, from the TV show "The Office," hangs on the wall inside the Chili's Scranton Branch. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 7 of 8 — 0S4A0005.jpg Chili's employees from across the country, visiting for the Scranton branch grand opening, pose for a photo. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 8 of 8 — 0S4A0101.jpg The Chili's Scranton Branch is located at 3905 Commerce Blvd. in Dickson City. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News

Exclusively in Scranton

The Chili’s Scranton Branch is the only place to order the Awesome Blossom, a deep fried onion once ordered by Michael Scott with a request for “extra awesome.” The item was removed from the menu at all Chili’s locations in 2008.

This location also highlights Chili’s history, with tile tables and posters on the wall referencing chili cook offs and other events that took place prior to 2005, the year “The Office” debuted.

“The team has done an amazing job of adding little Easter eggs around the restaurant,” Renteria said. “You could spend the entire day looking at all the pictures and all the things on the wall.”

Diners are greeted at the front door by a large chalkboard mural that says “Welcome to Chili’s Scranton Branch.” The artwork featuring Scranton landmarks was created by the original Chili’s artist from the early 2000s.

“Seeing Chili’s Scranton Branch was like stepping into a time machine,” actor Brian Baumgartner said in a release issued for the occasion. “The Chili’s team pulled out all the stops in creating this restaurant, and I’ll be stopping in for an Awesome Blossom every time I come visit.”

The actor who played Kevin Malone in the workplace sitcom has visited Scranton many times over the years, including last month to film advertisements at this location.

He was joined by Kate Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer, and others including the actor who played the Chili's manager in Season 2, Episode 1.

1 of 4 — Chilis 8.jpg Kate Flannery and Brian Baumgartner visit the Chili's Scranton Branch in March 2025. Chili's Bar and Grill 2 of 4 — Chilis 2.jpg The Awesome Blossom is exclusively sold at the Chili's Scranton Branch. Ben Rosenzweig / Chili's Bar and Grill 3 of 4 — Chilis 4.jpg From left to right: Actors Andy Buckley, Melora Hardin and Amy Pietz at the Scranton Chili's "The Office" booth. Chili's Bar and Grill 4 of 4 — Chilis wave.jpg About a dozen actors from "The Office" visited the Chili's Scranton Branch in 2025. Chili's Bar and Grill

The reunion brought national attention to Lackawanna County once again. On April 7 only, a $5 "Scranton Marg" is offered at every Chili's location.



Finally, a Chili’s in Scranton

For super fans of “The Office,” this was a long time coming.

The NBC mockumentary followed a motley crew of employees at the fictional paper company Dunder Mifflin.

“Chili’s was a faux pas back in filming days,” explained Mari Potis, director of membership and events at the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

The show, created in California, featured local references and settings, but fact-checking fans noticed a discrepancy when the team had sales meetings and “Dundee” award ceremonies at Chili’s.

A Chili’s restaurant didn’t exist in Scranton at that time — the nearest location was in Wilkes-Barre Township outside the Wyoming Valley Mall. Now, 20 years since the start of it all, Scranton is still relishing in the fandom.

“We’ve been building in Scranton,” Potis said. “People will always come here because there’s new generations, always new fans of the show… and there is a real place to actually connect you to the show.”