EVENTFUL: Run/walk through Forty Fort history, tour Jim Thorpe's Victorian homes, savor Italian heritage and more

WVIA | By Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Published September 11, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
The run and walk at the Forty Fort Cemetery Saturday morning raises funds for the cemetery association.
Haley O'Brien
/
WVIA News
This mid-September weekend has so much going on throughout the region.

In Lackawanna County, the Felittese Italian Festival is Friday through Sunday in Old Forge.

In Carbon County, there will be a rare opportunity to tour old Victorian homes and buildings Sunday in Jim Thorpe.

And a Saturday race in Luzerne County will raise funds for the historic Forty Fort Cemetery.

2nd Annual Forty Fort Cemetery 5K Run/Walk & 10K Run

“Preserving Our Past, One Step at a Time” is the slogan for the second annual Forty Fort Cemetery run and walk, stepping off Saturday at 9 a.m.

This is one of the oldest cemeteries in the region and some notable people are buried there. The impact of the 1972 Agnes Flood can be seen at a monument that was created to honor the graves that were washed away.

The Forty Fort Meeting House was the first church in Northeast Pennsylvania, and it is part of the cemetery tour.
Haley O'Brien
/
WVIA News
“A whirlpool formed right in the cemetery itself from the river. So there were thousands of graves that were just wiped out,” historian Bill Lewis said. “But a lot of the historic ones are still there, and they just tell the whole history of our area, as well as Pennsylvania.”

As the race begins, guides will give tours of the historic property which includes the Forty Fort Meeting House.

The event raises funds for the Forty Fort Cemetery Association, which maintains the grounds.

Forty Fort Cemetery Run/Walk
Saturday, Sept. 13
9 a.m.
20 River St., Forty Fort

Victorian Homes Tour of Jim Thorpe

Known as “The Switzerland of America,” Jim Thorpe attracts people from all over to see the architecture nestled in the mountains.

The Victorian homes on Broadway are more than 100 years old.

Sunday's Victorian Homes Tour hosted by the Dimmick Memorial Library will give visitors a chance to see the inside of the homes on this self-guided tour.

The Harry Packer and Asa Packer mansions will be part of the Victorian Homes Tour in Jim Thorpe Sunday.
Facebook
/
Harry Packer Mansion
Those who have tickets will start at the Dimmick Memorial Library and receive a packet of instructions. The Immaculate Conception Church is on the tour as well as the Mauch Chunk Opera House and the Gilded Cupid Bed & Breakfast.

Admission to the Harry and Asa Packer mansions are also included with a ticket. Tours will be given from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the former home of Asa Packer, the railroad pioneer who was active in Pennsylvania politics.

Victorian Homes of Jim Thorpe Tour
Sunday, Sept. 14
12 - 5 p.m.
Dimmick Memorial Library
54 Broadway, Jim Thorpe

Felittese Italian Festival

Old Forge celebrates its connection with Felitto, Italy this weekend, which was made official in 2024 when they became sister cities.

Officials from Felitto, Italy visited Old Forge in 2024.
Facebook
/
Felittese Association
The festival is Friday through Sunday with live entertainment — and, of course, Italian food.

Classic dishes like soffritto and tripe will be served, as well as food from local restaurants Cusumano and Revello’s Pizza.

The Felittese Association of Old Forge hosts this event on the same weekend a similar festival is held in Felitto, Italy.

Felittese Italian Festival
Friday, Sept. 12 - Sunday, Sept. 14
Felittese Chapel Grounds
145 3rd St., Old Forge

Other things to do this weekend:
Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Haley O'Brien is a newscast host on WVIA Radio during All Things Considered, weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. She is also WVIA's Community Engagement Reporter, and writes a weekly series titled "Eventful," featuring weekend events planned for around the region. Listen to the accompanying radio segment, Haley's Happy Hour, Thursdays at 5:44 p.m.

You can email Haley at haleyobrien@wvia.org
See stories by Haley O'Brien | WVIA News