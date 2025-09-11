100 WVIA Way
Coroner's office identifies federal inmate killed at Lackawanna County Prison

WVIA
Published September 11, 2025 at 4:14 PM EDT

Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland on Thursday released the name of a federal detainee who was killed at the county prison earlier this week.

Michael Jones Jr., 45, died as a result of blunt head trauma, Rowland said. His death has been ruled a homicide.

A U.S. Justice Department press release issued in December 2024 said Jones, of Wilkes-Barre, was convicted by a federal jury on drug-trafficking and weapons charges following a trial.

The Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office previously said law enforcement was alerted Tuesday afternoon to an inmate-on-inmate assault at the prison in Scranton that left one person dead.

The DA's Office and Pennsylvania State Police Troop R responded and are investigating Jones' death.

"There will be no further comment until next of kin is notified and our investigation is completed," a statement from the DA's office released Tuesday said.

No new details have been released.

— Roger DuPuis
Tags
News Briefs Lackawanna County