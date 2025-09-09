Fatal inmate assault under investigation at Lackawanna County Prison

Officials are investigating an inmate-on-inmate assault that left one person dead at the Lackawanna County Prison, the county District Attorney's Office said.

Law enforcement was alerted to the assault at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The DA's Office and Pennsylvania State Police Troop R responded and are investigating.

"There will be no further comment until next of kin is notified and our investigation is completed," a statement from the DA's office said.