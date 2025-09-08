PennDOT announces restrictions in Luzerne, Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties

Multiple lanes have been restricted and are scheduled to start throughout in Luzerne, Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties this week.

Between Luzerne and Lackawanna counties, Interstate 81 northbound and southbound will be restricted between Exit 178 and Exit 185 will be closed from Monday, Sept. 8 through Thursday, Sept. 11. It will reopen and close again on Monday, Sept. 15 through Thursday, Sept. 18.

In Lackawanna County, Interstate 380 between Exit 13 and Exit 20 will be restricted starting Monday, Sept. 8 through Sept. 16 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

In Lackawanna County, Route 6 between Exit 1 and Exit 2 will be restricted starting on Monday, Sept. 8 through Friday, Sept. 19 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. in Lackawanna county.

In Susquehanna County, Interstate 81 northbound and southbound between Exit 206 and Exit 223 will be restricted on Monday, Sept. 8 through Thursday Sept. 11 between 7 a.m and 3 p.m.

In Luzerne and Columbia counties, Interstate 80 between Exit 242 and Exit 256 will be restricted on Monday, Sept. 8 through Thursday Sept. 11 between 7:30 a.m and 5:30 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes when possible.

Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com for traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts and more.

— Samara Carey