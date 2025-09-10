Former Ritz Theater business manager waives theft case to Lackawanna County Court

Embezzlement charges against the former business manager of Scranton's Ritz Theater are headed to Lackawanna County Court.

James Olecki is charged with embezzling roughly $75,000 from the business he and Josh Balz opened in 2024.

The charges against Olecki were waived for court at a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Police say Olecki, 48, used company credit cards to make unauthorized purchases at liquor stores, restaurants and for ATM withdrawals.

Balz on Wednesday called the latest legal development “good news” and “a win for team Ritz.”

Olecki’s attorney Jason Shrive said in March his client “unequivocally denies” the “baseless and defamatory accusations” and called the charges a smear campaign.

— Haley O'Brien