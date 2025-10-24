100 WVIA Way
Literary spirits will haunt Bloomsburg Public Library this weekend

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 24, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Lackawanna County commissioner candidates weigh in on reassessment, other issues at debate

Democrat Thom Welby, Republican Chet Merli and independent Michael Cappellini debated mostly politely at the University of Scranton less than two weeks before the Nov. 4 special election for commissioner.

Each seeks to replace Commissioner Brenda Sacco, whose ascension to the seat Wednesday they also discussed.

Due to federal government shutdown, LIHEAP is being delayed by one month

Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania households rely on a federally funded utility assistance program to help them keep their homes warm each winter.

But the federal government shutdown means Pennsylvania has not received the funding it needs to run this program.

Creepy characters will come to life at Bloomsburg Haunted Library this weekend

The Bloomsburg Public Library will transform into the Haunted Library this weekend, with “night librarians” leading tours through the shelves and halls where the literary characters who come to life at night wait around every corner.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
