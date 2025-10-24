Literary spirits will haunt Bloomsburg Public Library this weekend

Lackawanna County commissioner candidates weigh in on reassessment, other issues at debate

Democrat Thom Welby, Republican Chet Merli and independent Michael Cappellini debated mostly politely at the University of Scranton less than two weeks before the Nov. 4 special election for commissioner.

Each seeks to replace Commissioner Brenda Sacco, whose ascension to the seat Wednesday they also discussed.

Due to federal government shutdown, LIHEAP is being delayed by one month

Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania households rely on a federally funded utility assistance program to help them keep their homes warm each winter.

But the federal government shutdown means Pennsylvania has not received the funding it needs to run this program.

Creepy characters will come to life at Bloomsburg Haunted Library this weekend

The Bloomsburg Public Library will transform into the Haunted Library this weekend, with “night librarians” leading tours through the shelves and halls where the literary characters who come to life at night wait around every corner.