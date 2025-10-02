EVENTFUL: Explore Susquehanna County history, eat pickles in the Poconos and more this weekend

The first weekend of October offers many activities and events around the region, from Pickle Me Poconos to the Brewsterhout Rooftop Party in Wilkes-Barre. It starts with an event in Susquehanna County that showcases the region’s history.

Susquehanna County Heritage Trail

A church that’s more than 200 years old, an old schoolhouse and a fully operational restored cider mill are just a few of the historic sites preserved over the years in Susquehanna County.

Clifford Township Historical Society The Hoover School in Clifford Twp. operated from 1860 to 1942.

A total of 15 historic locations can be seen in this Saturday’s self-guided driving tour, creating a day of exploration in the Montrose, New Milford and Harford area as fall foliage provides vibrant scenery.

The Historic Dennis Farm is the oldest African American-owned farm in the United States. The Clifford Baptist Church was established in 1817 and is still a functioning church.

Barry Searle is a historian and trustee at the church, and a member of the Susquehanna County Promotion and Tourism Agency.

“Our job is to contribute to the economic development of Susquehanna County,” he said. “We’re trying to become known as a tourism spot.”

Sat., Oct. 4

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Brewsterhout Rooftop Party

Hundreds of people will gather on a rooftop in Wilkes-Barre Friday evening to enjoy locally made food and brews, all to benefit the Osterhout Free Library.

The 16th Annual Brewsterhout Rooftop Party will be held on top of the Wilkes-Barre Intermodal Garage.

ADaniel Burke 215-205-4443 D The Bresterhout Rooftop Party raises funds for programming and services at the Osterhout Free Library.

More than 20 local food vendors will provide fare. Breweries serving beer will include Susquehanna Brewing Company, Breaker Brewing Company, Benny Brewing Company and more.

Michelle Riley is the library’s director of development and community relations.

“We also have a really fun group, the Wyoming Valley Home Brewers Association,” Riley said. “And a lot of awesome local restaurants that want to support your library and donate their goods and time to be a part of this event.”

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door, and include free food and drink.

Fri., Oct. 3

5 - 8 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre Intermodal Garage

52 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre

Pickle Me Poconos

East Stroudsburg’s annual celebration of pickles returns this Saturday.

More than 100 vendors like the Pocono Pickle Guy will sell pickles and other pickled products at Pickle Me Poconos.

Submitted Photo / Pocono Chamber of Commerce Attendees will have an opportunity to participate in a pickle toss as part of the Pickle Me Poconos festival.

The event, organized by the Pocono Chamber of Commerce, also promises pickle-related activities, including toss the pickle and pickle pong. There will also be a pickleball court in the midst of the excitement.

Live entertainment will be provided by VJ the DJ, the East Stroudsburg Area Pep Band and comedy acts as part of NEPA Comedy Fest.

And while the event is “rain or brine,” the forecast indicates a sunny day with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

Sat., Oct. 4

12 - 5 p.m.

Crystal St., East Stroudsburg

