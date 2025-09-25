EVENTFUL: Scranton Fringe Festival, WVIA Open House and Festival of Wood in Milford planned this weekend

It is officially fall! And there are so many events happening around the region this weekend, from Scranton to Williamsport. Let’s start with an annual arts festival that brings a plethora of arts and culture to the Electric City: The Scranton Fringe Festival.

Scranton Fringe Festival

Back for the 11th year, the Scranton Fringe Festival celebrates art of all kinds with unique events and performances at several venues around the city.

Visual arts, theater, music and film will be showcased for two weekends. It all starts with the 2025 Fringe Festival Launch Party at Marywood University on Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Submitted Photo / Scranton Fringe Festival A 3D projection light show will be displayed on the Marywood University Rotunda Thursday and Friday evening.

The performers are a mix of locals and out-of-towners. Local acts include a Funny at the Fringe comedy show, “Remember You Will Die: A Comedy,” and A Series of 10-Minute Plays written by graduate students from Wilkes University.

And Ulysses of Scranton, an adaptation of James Joyce's Ulysses reimagined with Northeast Pennsylvania in mind, will perform Oct. 2 through Oct. 4 in Scranton. Then they will take the show to Ballina, Ireland as part of an international exchange program.

A Kids Silent Disco, puppet show and Once Upon an Orchestra presented by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic will provide entertainment for the little ones.

Tickets can be purchased for each individual event or a VIP pass will get you all access.

Some events are free, including a Battle of the Bards, Literary Open Mic, a Voices of History Screening and the Taking Up Space Film Festival.

Conor Kelly O’Brien, co-founder and executive director, shares more in a recent interview with WVIA's Erika Funke on ArtScene.

Scranton Fringe Festival

Sept. 25 - Oct. 5

Full guide here

WVIA Open House

This is your chance to see how we do things at WVIA!

The WVIA Open House: Building the Future invites the public to visit our newly renovated studios.

Visitors will get a sneak peek of upcoming programming and have a chance to meet with the staff.

There will be educational activities, giveaways, a photo booth and a touch-a-truck with the WVIA production truck.

The event is free and tours will be given from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. You will need to reserve a spot.

WVIA Open House: Building the Future

Sat., Sept. 27

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

100 WVIA Way, Pittston

Facebook / Grey Towers National Historic Site Live wood carving demonstrations will be offered as part of the Festival of Wood at Grey Towers National Historic Site.

Festival of Wood

This event at Grey Towers National Historic Site in Milford celebrates all things wood.

The Festival of Wood will offer exhibits, activities and demonstrations including tree trimming and wood carving. Vendors will offer a variety of handmade items.

There will be a special ceremony this year at 11 a.m. to celebrate the restoration of the Big Pocono Fire Tower, a landmark of America’s early wildfire detection efforts spearheaded by Gifford Pinchot.

There will be a guided hike in the afternoon in which hikers can go to the top of the tower and learn more about its historical significance.

The Pinchot mansion will be open for free self-guided tours from noon to 4 p.m. and there will be children's activities.

Festival of Wood

Sat., Sept. 27

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Grey Towers National Historic Site

151 Grey Towers Dr., Milford

Other things to do this weekend: