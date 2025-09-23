100 WVIA Way
WVIA Wins Five Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards, Including Overall Excellence
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Scranton Fringe Festival 2025; Conor Kelly O'Brien; September 23 2025

Published September 23, 2025 at 7:11 PM EDT
Conor Kelly O'Brien, Co-founder/Executive Director of the Scranton Fringe Festival,
speaking about the history of the event and a number of the original productions
scheduled as part of this year's Festival, running from September 25th through
October 5th. There will be live theater, visual arts displays, live music, comedy, film and
more, in many different venues. The Festival will kick off on Thursday (9/25) at Marywood University from 6 to 9 pm and will feature a 3D projection light show.
For more information and a complete schedule: www.scrantonfringe.org/

