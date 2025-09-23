Scranton Fringe Festival 2025; Conor Kelly O'Brien; September 23 2025

Conor Kelly O'Brien, Co-founder/Executive Director of the Scranton Fringe Festival,

speaking about the history of the event and a number of the original productions

scheduled as part of this year's Festival, running from September 25th through

October 5th. There will be live theater, visual arts displays, live music, comedy, film and

more, in many different venues. The Festival will kick off on Thursday (9/25) at Marywood University from 6 to 9 pm and will feature a 3D projection light show.

For more information and a complete schedule: www.scrantonfringe.org/