100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Your Senator: Don't Claw Back Public Media Funding
WVIA Pop Shop Podcast
WVIA Pop Shop

28 Years Later – A Dissected Zombie Apocalypse

Published July 5, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Join hosts Allan Austin and Patrick Hamilton, with insight from producer Kara Washington, as they dive deep into 28 Years Later—the latest installment in Danny Boyle and Alex Garland’s revitalized zombie franchise. Is this visually stunning sequel a return to form or a narrative misstep? The Pop Shop crew debates the film's bold retconning of 28 Weeks Later, discusses the implications of its jarring tonal shifts, and critiques its use of child protagonists, questionable parenting, and zombie lore.

WVIA Pop Shop