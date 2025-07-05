28 Years Later – A Dissected Zombie Apocalypse

Join hosts Allan Austin and Patrick Hamilton, with insight from producer Kara Washington, as they dive deep into 28 Years Later—the latest installment in Danny Boyle and Alex Garland’s revitalized zombie franchise. Is this visually stunning sequel a return to form or a narrative misstep? The Pop Shop crew debates the film's bold retconning of 28 Weeks Later, discusses the implications of its jarring tonal shifts, and critiques its use of child protagonists, questionable parenting, and zombie lore.