Wes Anderson’s "The Phoenician Scheme" – Brilliant Satire or Flat Redemption?

Published June 28, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
In this episode of WVIA Pop Shop, hosts Allan Austin and Patrick Hamilton, with insight from producer Kara Washington, dive deep into Wes Anderson's newest film, The Phoenician Scheme. Is it a quirky masterpiece packed with visual wit and dry humor—or does it stumble under the weight of its own aesthetic?

🎥 Patrick, a Wes Anderson first-timer, offers a fresh perspective, while Allan reflects on the film’s eccentric style, its problematic portrayal of the Middle East, and whether the redemption arc of industrialist Zsa-Zsa Korda (played by Benicio del Toro) really holds up.

🔍 Topics Covered:

  • Is The Phoenician Scheme Anderson's most politically tone-deaf film?
  • The film’s treatment of slavery, colonialism, and Western privilege
  • Michael Cera’s scene-stealing performance and what makes him perfect for Anderson’s universe
  • How style and substance clash—or coalesce—in Anderson’s boxy, meticulously designed world
  • A heated debate: Team Fun vs. Team Theme

Whether you're a die-hard Wes Anderson fan or new to his world of symmetrical whimsy and pastel melancholy, this conversation offers sharp insights, deep cultural critique, and plenty of laughs.

📌 Listen now and decide: is The Phoenician Scheme clever cinema—or just clever-looking?

