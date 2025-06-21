Celine Song’s The Materialists: Deconstructing the Modern Rom-Com

In this episode of the WVIA Pop Shop podcast, the crew dive into The Materialists, the much-anticipated romantic drama from writer-director Celine Song (Past Lives). Starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal, the film explores the intersection of love, money, and identity in a world dominated by algorithms and surface-level dating metrics.

Allan and Patrick bring their signature blend of humor, deep pop culture analysis, and academic insight to a lively discussion about whether The Materialists is a clever deconstruction of the rom-com genre—or if it ultimately succumbs to its conventions. From reflections on modern dating culture to Song’s cinematic style and narrative choices, this episode dissects what works, what doesn’t, and how this film stacks up against her Oscar-nominated debut.

