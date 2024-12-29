WVIA 2024 YEAR IN REVIEW: Economic development, environment key in rural areas

Rural Pennsylvania’s 2024 was punctuated by lawsuits over environmental issues. Municipalities, residents and developers all seem to be asking, ‘How do we protect the environment while not interfering with economic growth?’

However, the year started with a big announcement for rural healthcare.

Disabled Pennsylvanians can save $18,000 through PA ABLE

Starting in 2026, disabled Pennsylvanians can save up to $18,000 a year through a growing statewide program.

The PA Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) program allows people with qualified disabilities to put money in a tax-exempt account. State officials celebrated the program surpassing $110 million in assets at Serendipity Therapeutic Riding Center on Jan. 23.

Also, it was an expensive year for municipalities and citizens' groups alike, including one environmental lawsuit that could leave a lasting impact on the region.

Monroe County’s economic development lawsuit will decide the future of the Poconos

The fight to determine Coolbaugh Township’s authority over its land could alter municipalities’ power to revise ordinances.

Pocono Mountain Industries (PMI), county’s economic development organization, and Orchard BJK, a private landowner, are suing Coolbaugh over an ordinance that expands wetland buffers for new developments. They argue the township’s Board of Supervisors allegedly violated Pennsylvania’s Constitution by discriminating against developers and caused a multi-million dollar loss to properties the organizations wanted to develop.

Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America Coolbaugh Township Supervisors debated strengthening the township's stormwater ordinance on May 21. Pocono Mountain Industries and Orchard BJK Company, LLC sued the township over the ordinance on May 3.

Coolbaugh Supervisor Cara Rogan said in May that it was the township’s responsibility to protect its residents.

“I’m representing what the people want, not what a handful of people want,” said Rogan. “Whether or not everyone in the real estate world likes that is not my concern because they don’t live here. I do. And so do constituents, and that’s my main concern.”

Coolbaugh Twp. isn’t the only municipality dealing with a lawsuit over alleged environmental degradation.

Stronghold Digital Mining, a cryptocurrency organization, was sued by Save Carbon County on Mar. 26. Save Carbon, a grassroots organization, claims Stronghold and its subsidiary, Panther Creek Electric Generating Facility, allegedly pollute the environment with the Shapiro administration’s support.

WVIA toured Panther Creek and got CEO Greg Beard’s response in April.

The Poconos was at the center of environmental controversy in 2024. And in June, residents fought another warehouse expansion.

Residents fight ‘greedy’ Poconos warehouse expansion

Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America College student Marian Bangurah speaks out against the proposed Moyer warehouse project in Blakeslee at a Department of Environmental Protection hearing on June 20.

In Tunkhannock Twp., residents feared that a developer would destroy the Poconos’ natural beauty by deforesting 100 acres of land in Blakeslee.

Developer David Moyer plans to build two warehouses, a truck stop, restaurants, stores and a pharmacy . Residents defended the environment during a Department of Environmental Protection hearing for a stormwater permit. Without that permit, Moyer cannot start construction.

College student Mariam Bangurah said she fears environmental degradation will ruin her niece and nephew’s futures.

“And now that sanctity of this area is under threat. Our quality of life is under threat,” Bangurah said. “And the fact that we have to fight to preserve clean water, [private] wells and even the possible quality of our food is a ridiculous reality that we are now subjected to.”

Besides warehouses, residents also fought solar projects across Northeast Pennsylvania

In July, Lehman Township had to table a hearing because hundreds of residents turned out to voice their concerns.

It’s maddening’: Clinton Twp. residents say they’re driven from their homes by a quarry

Clinton Twp. residents fended off a quarry they said used jackhammers and heavy machinery from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. nearly every day.

Rebecca Macijowsky, 73, said she couldn’t stand to be in her home when the Mazzone Falls Quarry was in operation.

“It sounds like somebody is trying to break my front door down,” she told the Clinton Township Board of Supervisors on Nov. 6.

On Nov. 13, the board denied developer Frank Mazzone’s permit to conduct blasting.

Factoryville-area residents are fed up with the Mazzone Falls Quarry Listen • 1:04

As government officials debated how to balance environmental and economic concerns, residents challenged their authority to cut department funding.

Bradford County was at the center of controversy in late 2024.

At the hyperlocal level, Canton Borough, Bradford County struggled from August to November to find its footing after firing Amy Seeley, its borough manager of 24 years.

At the county level, residents fought to protect the Bradford County Library after commissioners announced in November they would cut its funding by 50% .

Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America Bradford County fired the Bradford County Library's Interim Director Rebecca Troup-Hodgdon on Nov. 18.

Less than a week after the announcement, commissioners fired Interim Director Rebecca Troup-Hodgdon .

Friends of the Bradford County Library scramble after director fired, consider possible lawsuit

The Friends of the Bradford County Library, the library’s citizens’ group, debated opening a second lawsuit against commissioners over the Sunshine Act.

The state’s Sunshine Act requires government agencies to only take official action during open and public meetings.

Friends President Anna Jennings said there was a possibility that the library would close over budget and personnel cuts.

“We're prepared to keep fighting as long as we feasibly can, whether we run out of time or money first, I don't know, but we're going to do everything we can,” said Jennings.

Commissioners voted to cut the library’s budget by 30% in December.