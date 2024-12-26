WVIA 2024 YEAR IN REVIEW: Community engagement

The region’s cuisine culture, new development and entertainment achievements are the focus of WVIA's top community engagement stories of the year. From the latest mouthwatering treats at a park to a Scranton woman and chef shooting for the stars, so many shared what was on their plates.



Knoebels adds dozens of new menu items for 98th season

Knoebels Amusement Resort’s variety of attractions provides a fun experience for the whole family.

The food options stand out, winning awards for the best in the world from Amusement Today.

In addition to the classic Pennsylvania favorites like pierogies and pizza, Knoebels has exotic new items including Liege waffles and bubble tea.

Read the full story here.

Knoebels story on WVIA Radio Listen • 1:21

RECIPES OF THE REGION: Coal Region woman shares secret for haluski recipe with Pa. Dutch twist

The WVIA News Recipes of the Region series proved the notion that food bring people together.

Stephanie Niglio of Kulpmont shared a recipe for Haluski, an Eastern European dish that has become common in Pennsylvania, dating back to the immigrants who came to work in the coal mines.

Part of community engagement is understanding our history and our culture, so sharing these recipes keeps them alive for future generations.

Read the full story and recipe here.

Recipes of the Region - Haluski on WVIA Radio Listen • 3:06

Eating pork & sauerkraut on New Year's Day is a Pennsylvania Dutch tradition, and boilo is commonly made around Christmastime in the region.

Business booms for Scranton restaurant owner on FOX’s 'Next Level Chef' with Gordon Ramsay

Ryan Von Smith and his mother Francine started the business by selling meals they made at home. Word spread fast, so they bought a brick and mortar.

When the stars aligned, Chef Von was given the opportunity to compete on "Next Level Chef," a cooking competition on FOX hosted by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

The TV show brought national attention to the Scranton restaurant, even attracting customers from other states.

Read the full story here.

Chef Von & Mom on WVIA Radio Listen • 2:04

New owners of Ritz Theater in Scranton ‘opening our doors to everyone’ with $1 movie series

The new owners of the Ritz Theater in Scranton brought renewed life to a building that once hosted entertainers like Bob Hope, Fred Astaire and Joan Crawford.

This year, the historic venue held fresh comedy, music and movie screening events that the area hasn’t seen before. Owners also brought a handful of unique tenants into the building.

Read the full story here.

The Ritz Theater on WVIA Radio Listen • 1:28

Scranton native Quinn Hemphill gets 'big break' role in new 'Bad Boys' movie

A young woman from Scranton made her debut on the big screen this year in “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.” The feature film stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vaness Hudgens and Eric Dane.

Quinn Hemphill, a Scranton High School graduate, provided behind-the-scenes insight on her experience working on her first major production.

Read the full story here.

Quinn Hemphill on WVIA Radio Listen • 1:57