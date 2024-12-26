100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WVIA 2024 YEAR IN REVIEW: Community engagement

By Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Published December 26, 2024 at 5:01 AM EST
Liege waffles are newly available at Knoebels. They can be topped with caramel sauce (pictured), chocolate sauce, peanut butter, nutella, bananas, strawberries, whipped cream and/or vanilla ice cream.
Haley O'Brien
/
WVIA News
Liege waffles are newly available at Knoebels. They can be topped with caramel sauce (pictured), chocolate sauce, peanut butter, nutella, bananas, strawberries, whipped cream and/or vanilla ice cream.

The region’s cuisine culture, new development and entertainment achievements are the focus of WVIA's top community engagement stories of the year. From the latest mouthwatering treats at a park to a Scranton woman and chef shooting for the stars, so many shared what was on their plates.

Knoebels adds dozens of new menu items for 98th season

Knoebels Amusement Resort’s variety of attractions provides a fun experience for the whole family.

The food options stand out, winning awards for the best in the world from Amusement Today.

In addition to the classic Pennsylvania favorites like pierogies and pizza, Knoebels has exotic new items including Liege waffles and bubble tea.

Read the full story here.

Knoebels story on WVIA Radio
Liege waffles and Roaring Creek Ripple ice cream: banana ice cream with graham crunch and peanut butter and fudge swirls.

RECIPES OF THE REGION: Coal Region woman shares secret for haluski recipe with Pa. Dutch twist

The WVIA News Recipes of the Region series proved the notion that food bring people together.

Stephanie Niglio of Kulpmont shared a recipe for Haluski, an Eastern European dish that has become common in Pennsylvania, dating back to the immigrants who came to work in the coal mines.

Part of community engagement is understanding our history and our culture, so sharing these recipes keeps them alive for future generations.

Read the full story and recipe here.

Recipes of the Region - Haluski on WVIA Radio
Stephanie Niglio adds "rivels" to the haluski.

Eating pork & sauerkraut on New Year's Day is a Pennsylvania Dutch tradition, and boilo is commonly made around Christmastime in the region.

Business booms for Scranton restaurant owner on FOX’s 'Next Level Chef' with Gordon Ramsay

Ryan Von Smith and his mother Francine started the business by selling meals they made at home. Word spread fast, so they bought a brick and mortar.

When the stars aligned, Chef Von was given the opportunity to compete on "Next Level Chef," a cooking competition on FOX hosted by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

The TV show brought national attention to the Scranton restaurant, even attracting customers from other states.

Read the full story here.

Chef Von & Mom on WVIA Radio
Ryan Von Smith, 37, plans to open more eateries in NEPA and other major cities.

New owners of Ritz Theater in Scranton ‘opening our doors to everyone’ with $1 movie series

The new owners of the Ritz Theater in Scranton brought renewed life to a building that once hosted entertainers like Bob Hope, Fred Astaire and Joan Crawford.

This year, the historic venue held fresh comedy, music and movie screening events that the area hasn’t seen before. Owners also brought a handful of unique tenants into the building.

Read the full story here.

The Ritz Theater on WVIA Radio
The Ritz Theater was purchased by James Olecki and Josh Balz in 2023.

Scranton native Quinn Hemphill gets 'big break' role in new 'Bad Boys' movie

A young woman from Scranton made her debut on the big screen this year in “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.” The feature film stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vaness Hudgens and Eric Dane.

Quinn Hemphill, a Scranton High School graduate, provided behind-the-scenes insight on her experience working on her first major production.

Read the full story here.

Quinn Hemphill on WVIA Radio
Quinn Hemphill at the "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" premiere in Los Angeles May 30.

Don't forget to follow along each day at WVIA.org as we publish “Year in review 2024,” a week-long series recounting the top stories of the past year through New Year's Day.

Tags
Local year in review
Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Haley O'Brien is a newscast host on WVIA Radio during All Things Considered, weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. She is also WVIA's Community Engagement Reporter, and writes a weekly series titled "Eventful," featuring weekend events planned for around the region. Listen to the accompanying radio segment, Haley's Happy Hour, Thursdays at 5:44 p.m.

You can email Haley at haleyobrien@wvia.org
See stories by Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Related Stories