RECIPES OF THE REGION: Coal Region woman shares secret for haluski recipe with Pa. Dutch twist

In the Coal Region, people are proud of where they live.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Heart stickers on road signs demonstrate pride in the borough of Kulpmont, which has a population of less than than 3,000, according to the 2020 census.

Road signs that lead to Kulpmont have a heart sticker next to the small borough's name.

"Kulpmont loves Kulpmont," said Greg Sacavage, the former athletic director at Mt. Carmel Area School District.

Among the typical concession stand foods seen at a football game, the Mt. Carmel Area Silver Bowl sells haluski, an ethnic dish that keeps the community connected to a large part of its heritage.

In Stephanie Niglio’s house, her Slovakian and Italian heritage are evident with a sign in the kitchen that reads “mangia, mangia” and the smell of cabbage cooking on the stovetop.

When making haluski, Niglio loosely follows a recipe from a Slovakian cookbook she bought from a church “somewhere in Western Pennsylvania.”

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Stephanie Niglio refers to a Slovakian cookbook she bought from a church and a Pa. Dutch recipe for "rivels" when making haluski.

Her Italian mother learned to make the dish for her Slovakian father.

“So we grew up eating haluski all the time,” Niglio said. “It was a good Friday thing because we always followed Lent.”

The meat-free dish is mainly made with cabbage and noodles of some kind. Immigrants from Poland, Slovakia and surrounding countries brought the recipe to the Coal Region.

The original recipe for “Repne Halušky” in the cookbook includes dumplings made with potatoes, eggs, flour and salt.

Niglio relies on a different way to make the dough component of the dish. She follows a recipe for “rivels,” which are made of eggs, flour and salt.

“That's what my mom always called them,” Niglio said.

After an online search, Niglio learned that rivels are the Pennsylvania Dutch version of a dumpling. They are made by dropping a small amount of dough into boiling water.

The dish is also commonly made with egg noodles or gnocchi, but the homemade method is preferred in this house.

"You gotta have the dough balls," Sacavage said. "Some people... they just put noodles and cabbage in a pan and they cook it with butter. They call it haluski, but it's not."

"That's just buttered noodles with cabbage," Niglio added.

"The secret to my recipe is I use sweet Hungarian paprika," Niglio said. "That's something my mother did, and I don't know why it's not called sweet Slovak paprika, but it's called sweet Hungarian paprika, and I actually buy it off Amazon.”

Sacavage stopped by the Niglio home for lunch donning a pin that reads "proud to be Slovak." Their families stayed connected to their heritage through the Slovak church in Mt. Carmel.

They both had parents who spoke Slovak and used to read a Slovak newspaper produced in Pennsylvania called the Jednota.

1 of 4 — 08192024_Haluski011 Greg Sacavage (left) is a neighbor of Stephanie Niglio (right) and "proud to be Slovak," as his pin reads. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 4 — 08192024_Haluski006 Haluski is made with several different kinds of noodles. Gnocchi (left) is often cut into small pieces for the dish, and egg noodles (right) are an easy and quick alternative. Rivels (top center) are made by scooping dough on a spoon and dropping into a pot of boiling water. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 4 — 08192024_Haluski007 Stephanie Niglio adds "rivels" to the haluski. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 4 — 08192024_Haluski010 Stephanie Niglio says sweet Hungarian paprika is the ingredient that sets her haluski apart from the rest. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

"The front part of it was in English, and the back part of it was in Slovak till you met to the middle," Sacavage said. "It was all about Slovak news. And there would be a Slovak recipe in there."

"My mom got that for years, and when she passed away, unfortunately, so did the subscription," he continued.

When they were growing up, many of the local churches had a strong connection to one ethnicity.

"All the local churches make haluski," Niglio said.

The dish, Sacavage said, became a staple because of the availability of ingredients.

"Haluski was one of those ways that the Slovaks and those people in Eastern Europe got together. And meat was expensive in the old country, you didn't see a lot of meat," he explained. "Cabbage and dough for the Slovaks and the Polish and the Lithuanian and that, went a long way. It was a lot like, example would be like the Italians with spaghetti sauce."