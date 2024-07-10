RECIPES OF THE REGION: Lebanese grandma leaves culinary traditions to West Scranton family

Catherine Bolus always sat at the head of a long dining room table in the seat closest to the kitchen of her small four-room apartment in West Scranton.

The Brooklyn born, first-generation Lebanese American either prepped feasts alone or with her children and grandchildren — and sometimes their friends — on either side of the table.

My cousin, James, and I have been tossing around the idea to cook through our grandmother Catherine’s original, typewritten recipe book. She preserved her labor of love with her typewriter, and a cousin made it digital. Now, it exists on the internet for our whole family to enjoy.

“We’re gonna cook together. We’re gonna roll together," said James, the head chef and co-owner of Backwoods Bar and Kitchen in Dallas.

Almost 20 years later, I now live in my grandma’s apartment. James and I sat in her kitchen rolling grape leaves using the technique she taught us — place a couple teaspoons of the meat, spice and rice mixture in the middle, fold in the sides and roll.

Our grandma usually mixed the filling for her grape leaves in a yellow plastic bowl. The traditional Middle Eastern and Mediterranean dish is known by many names – dolmades, dolma, warak enab, and yabrak, which is the closest to what we grew up calling them.

“We get like a lot of the passed down family verbiage. But obviously not speaking Arabic makes it a little difficult,” said James.

The last Arabic speakers in my family were gone by the time James and I were born.

I grew up in the house next to my grandma and in our shared yard was not one, but two vines of grape leaves.

When they were young, Catherine's eight children, including my father, Gary, and James' dad, Michael, picked leaves at relatives houses and in the wild. My Aunt Arlene lived near Hudson, New York, and had a vine in her yard that our grandmother loved. She would pluck leaves when she visited to bring home. According to family lore, in the late 70s, early 80s my dad brought a piece of the vine back to Scranton to propagate for Catherine. They still sprout every summer. Our cousin, Michelle, now has a piece of that vine at her home in New Jersey.

My mother, Jeannie, is the best Irish-Lebanese cook you’ll ever meet. She had just plucked about 100 leaves and put them in the freezer. I grabbed 50 in the morning and left them out to thaw. By the time James got to my house, they were ready to roll.

“Not everybody has grape leaves laying around in the backyard,” said James.

James makes a good point. So, for those that don’t, most grocery stores sell jarred grape leaves in a brine.

Our family recipes evolved over time. Catherine’s recipe calls for lamb, but we remember her using beef.

“It's hard to say if it was because of the accessibility or if it was just because everybody preferred beef,” said James.

We joked that she might have used lamb, but neglected to tell us out of fear we wouldn’t eat it.

I checked with the family historian, my Aunt Valerie. She said Catherine used to grind her own lamb for the leaves but in the end, buying ground beef was just easier.

James, a professional chef, used our cooking session as an experiment. We rolled half the leaves with beef like we remembered and the other half with lamb he brought from Lehman Nursery.

Without Catherine’s expert hand, James and I worked out the recipe.

We used kosher salt. James prefers its taste over table salt.

We put the grape leaves stuffed with beef in a Dutch oven on the stove top because that’s how our grandma made them. They simmered in a bath of water, lemon juice and salt for about an hour. James’ experimental grape leaves baked in the oven in a deep-sided (hotel) pan, also covered with water, lemon and salt.

The kitchen smelled like grandma’s — earthy and lemony. Citrus was a big part of her recipe.

“The pepper and the citrus is really the big thing,” said James.

The only thing we were missing was the pita I used to help bring back from the far reaches of Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre.

She would enjoy reading this and tasting the food James cooks. Catherine died on Christmas Day 2006. She often wrote down and told stories from her life. I'd like to think of this as one of them.

