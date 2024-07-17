RECIPES OF THE REGION: Clarks Summit woman shares biryani recipe treasured by generations

In Fatima Ashraf’s kitchen in Clarks Summit, a whole chicken marinated in a blend of spices, lemon juice, oil and yogurt overnight.

“This is very special for me,” she said. “I love this biryani.”

Heaps of savory, seasoned rice and marinated chicken make up the versatile dish that is Fatima's biryani. She makes it for special occasions, for friends, but mostly for her family. It’s a beloved meal among her children.

Each time she cooks biryani, she follows the recipe her mother learned from her grandmother. The same one she has passed on to her children.

It’s Hyderabadi Biryani, she says, the method used in Hyderabad, India, where her family is from. The chicken she has marinated overnight will wait a bit longer to cook all together with Basmati rice. That’s what makes this biryani recipe different from most. Other recipes from different regions usually call for the curry and meat to be fully cooked before adding it to rice.

“This is my family recipe… my parents would make us this biryani,” she said. “The main key of the marination is it (makes) the chicken very soft, juicy…it will cook perfectly under the rice.”

1 of 10 — ssrecipe9.jpg Fatima Ashraf adds saffron to water for both color and flavor. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 2 of 10 — ssrecipe10.jpg Fatima Ashraf prepares the marinade for chicken biryani. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 3 of 10 — ssrecipe7.jpg Fatima Ashraf adds spices to the marinade for the chicken. The chicken is best when marinated for at least two hours, or ideally, overnight. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 4 of 10 — ssrecipe11.jpg Fatima Ashraf enjoys preparing chicken biryani for her family and for large gatherings. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 5 of 10 — ssrecipe6.jpg Fatima Ashraf drains partially cooked rice into a colander. She will add chicken to the bottom of the pot and top the chicken with the rice to finish cooking. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 6 of 10 — ssrecipe12.jpg Fatima Ashraf adds the marinated chicken to the bottom of the pot and then places the partially cooked rice on top. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 7 of 10 — ssrecipe4.jpg Fatima Ashraf adds oil to the pot before placing it back on the stove. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 8 of 10 — ssrecipe3.jpg Fatima Ashraf adds spices to the dish of rice and chicken before putting it back on the stove. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 9 of 10 — ssrecipe13.jpg Fatima Ashraf checks the chicken and rice after it had cooked together for about 15 minutes. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 10 of 10 — ssrecipe14.jpg Fatima Ashraf plates the chicken biryani dish. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News

While the chicken continues to marinate, Fatima watches the rice cooking in water on the stovetop, waiting for the moment when it is ready to drain and layer with more spices, saffron soaked in water and the chicken.

Her son, Fahad, lingered in the kitchen. He says his mom would make this biryani for the family at least once a week, and they still recognize the smell of a biryani coming together.

“Sometimes when I come home from college, I’ll step outside of my car in the driveway and because of the exhaust fan the smell goes outside,” he said. “I’ll step out of my car like oh, she made biryani today.”

Fatima says her daughter, who lives in Pittsburgh now, has a particular love for biryani and has recently started cooking it for herself. The first time she tried, Fatima spent hours on FaceTime with her, helping her through the steps.

“She had goggles on her eyes and she said ‘Mom, the onions are very bad,’” Fatima said. “She was dramatic like that. But she ended up with it nice when she sent me pictures it was looking very good.”

She did miss a crucial step the first time though — using the right kind of rice.

“She did not have basmati rice…she used regular rice so they broke,” Fatima said. “The next time she came (home) I gave her the basmati rice, that is very important. Otherwise, no matter how you cook, it will break.”

When the rice is slightly undercooked, she drains it into a colander. Then, she layers the chicken into the bottom of a pot with fried onions, cilantro, mint, saffron and cardamom.

She never has trouble finding any of the spices she needs. The more specialty ingredients, like black cumin, she finds at Indian grocery stores in the area.

Fatima grew up in Pakistan, where her mother passed down the recipe for Hyderabadi Biryani. Fatima has lived in Northeast Pennsylvania for more than 20 years. She happily shares the recipe with anyone who asks.

“It gives me pleasure to feel like they are enjoying…the same recipe,” she said. “This is a special recipe from India…we love to share the recipe to spread it as much as we can.”

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Fatima Ashraf serves her chicken biryani with cucumbers and a yogurt sauce.