WVIA 2024 YEAR IN REVIEW: Lycoming County community news

Hard-hitting news came out of Williamsport and Lycoming County throughout 2024 — whether it be small town locals finding fame, officials working to fix struggling institutions, a sudden natural disaster, an area hospital offering new life-saving technology, or a time of change for Little League Baseball.

Lycoming County could be home to a $60 million state-of-the-art juvenile detention center

Lycoming County District Attorney Tom Marino pushed for a new juvenile rehabilitation facility unlike any other.

He laid out his plans this year that would benefit troubled adolescents in the court system. The facility is a reaction from increasing gun violence among teens in Williamsport. Marino wants to build the state-of-the-art system unlike any other in the nation.

It could be a place for proper counseling and bring awareness to both Lycoming County and juvenile justice.

Chase Bottorf / WVIA News District Attorney Tom Marino points at the facility's drafted plans at his Lycoming County office.

Lycoming DA plans to refile charges against man he believes aided shooting of 15-year-old

Marino’s planned rehab facility reflects growing juvenile crime rates in the county.

Back in March, 17-year-old Ja’hsir Legare allegedly shot and killed 15-year-old Ahmeen Palmer outside of Williamsport’s TGI Friday’s in Loyalsock Township.

Marino charged multiple people including alleged accomplice Ibn Hunter, 19, and Legare’s mother Johneice Legare, who allegedly helped her son flee the scene to Philadelphia. The case has been ongoing since.

Post-Debby recovery: Lycoming County officials and residents assess damage from storm

Hurricane Debby brought turmoil up and down the East Coast in August, reaching far inland, including Lycoming County and surrounding areas. In 48 hours the storm dumped between 1 and 4 inches of rain on parts of the region, according to reports compiled by the National Weather Service.

But the damaging storm also demonstrated how communal support thrives in the region.

Areas like Trout Run were heavily affected as streams overflowed and damaged properties. Some homeowners lacked flood insurance which gained support by local officials and residents.

"These are lives. You put the priority into the lives, and you get that taken care of, and then you worry about your own building afterwards," said Trout Run Volunteer Fire Company member Bob Whitford, whose headquarters suffered extensive damage.

Viral Nation Gabrielle Chappel, winner of season three of "Next Level Chef" and will have a mentorship with Chef Gordan Ramsey.

Jersey Shore native wins third season of Fox's 'Next Level Chef'

Jersey Shore native Gabrielle Chappel became a local celebrity when she won Chef Gordon Ramsey’s cooking show “Next Level Chef.”

Her quick shoot to stardom reflects the ability for small town people to achieve their own level of success.

“Maybe Chef Ramsay saw something in me that was maybe a little surprising and a little unconventional. I feel like he saw that as an opportunity to give a chance to somebody who really, really wants to make this their career,” Chappel said.

UPMC / WVIA News UPMC pulmonologist Ganga Ranasuriya tests out the ion robotic bronchoscopy machine.

Lycoming County hospital diagnosing lung cancer faster with robotic tool

UPMC Williamsport Hospital has upgraded its lung cancer screening with a robotic device that speeds up diagnosis.

Approved only six years ago, ion robotic bronchoscopy can go deeper into patients’ lungs to find cancerous masses, said Dr. Ganga Ranasuriya, a UPMC pulmonologist.

“It's not a robot performing the procedure. It's an additional tool that helps us with navigating to these spots in the lung. It's like an extra image, like an extra computer screen,” she said.

UPMC Williamsport joins a growing list of hospitals statewide offering the tool to help diagnose lung cancer. For example, Commonwealth Health hospitals began using the technology in November 2022, Lehigh Valley Health Network more than a year ago and Geisinger Health System in March.

Chase Bottorf Retiring Little League International president, Stephen Keener, will retire after this year. He is leaving the position to Patrick Wilson starting next year.

Little League Baseball's president celebrates final World Series game in top job

Stephen Keener placed his hand on Patrick Wilson’s shoulder.

The moment carried a certain symbolism.

This summer, Keener, 67, watched his final Little League World Series game as president and CEO of Little League Baseball Inc. On Jan. 1, Wilson, 55, the senior vice president of operations, will replace him.

“First off, Pat's ready,” Keener said with a smile. “It's that time in my life where I had to make some decisions about my future and I just thought this was the right time. Mostly because having somebody like Pat prepared and ready to assume this position gives me a real high comfort level that I'm going to leave the organization in really good hands.”

Chase Bottorf / WVIA News Lycoming College theater professor Jay Innerarity stands with wooden frames that will be used for the market's storefronts.

Inaugural German Christmas Market opens in Williamsport

Williamsport’s community came together this year for its inaugural German Christmas Market.

The Christmas themed market brought support between Lycoming College, Lycoming Arts, downtown businesses and Pennsylvania College of Technology welding students.

The one-day event held Dec. 6, was one of the many opportunities that the community comes together for festivity.