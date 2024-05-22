New owners of Ritz Theater in Scranton ‘opening our doors to everyone’ with $1 movie series

The historic Ritz Theater in Scranton has transformed into an arts and business hub with the goal of bringing the community together.

“On the weekends, we will have a full suite of entertainment, everything from theater, to movies, to concerts, to comedy and dance,” said James Olecki, co-owner and CEO.

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News Noir Dark Spirits opened at its new location inside the Ritz Theater January 31, 2023.

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News Noir Dark Spirits is a "dark and moody" bar and restaurant located inside the Ritz Theater.

Olecki, originally from Susquehanna County, spent 25 in New York City before returning to NEPA to purchase the Ritz Theater and Performing Arts Center in Scranton.

Co-owner Josh Balz previously owned Noir Dark Spirits with Olecki on Penn Avenue in Scranton. The pair purchased the Ritz Theater at the end of 2023 and moved the bar and restaurant into the theater.

Other tenants include Y2k Cereal Bar & Cafe, Vanity Artistry and 13th Realm Tattoo. Goblin Alchemy Mead and axe throwing will soon move in to fill the space.

Creative and Performing Arts Academy of NEPA (CaPAA) occupied the Ritz Theater before the new owners took over. Olecki plans to start his own children’s theater group.

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News The new owners of the Ritz Theater plan to bring a variety of entertainment to the stage in Scranton.

“It's really going to shake the local community in a good way,” he said. “Kids will have a home in this building once again, starting this fall.”

The theater space doesn’t have permanent seating, so it can be utilized for standing room or a dinner theater experience.

The theater will offer $1 movies on the first Wednesday of the month starting in June. “The Coca-Cola Movie Series at the Ritz” starts June 5 with “The Sandlot” at 6 p.m.

“The economy is one right now where prices continue to go up and hardships are really being felt across the whole country, let alone in northeastern Pennsylvania,” he said. “We wanted to do something that not only gave back to the community, but drew people into the door.”

The $1 admission price buys movie-goers a vintage glass bottle of Coca-Cola. The soda company partnered with the theater to make it possible, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Lackawanna Historical Society.

The owners encourage patrons to dress up for “The Sandlot” screening and other events.

The Ritz will host “The Tortured Brunch: A Taylor Swift Inspired Brunch” July 14.

River of Dreams: A Billy Joel Tribute will play at the theater May 24, and Comedian Ben Bailey from Cash Cab will perform May 25. Other upcoming shows include Kemikalfire, Jansten, Lacey Sturm, Alien Ant Farm and A Proud Monkey.



Bringing back Scranton’s heyday

Originally named the Poli Theater, it was established in 1907 by Italian immigrant Sylvester Poli. Mary Ann Savakinus, executive director of the Lackawanna Historical Society, said there were several theaters on that block of Wyoming Avenue in the early 20th century - the height of Scranton’s hustle and bustle.

“That section was known a little bit as a theater district, and it was live theater at that time,” said “You had a lot of immigrants … so you had a lot of people here and all of those people needed to be entertained in some way.”

Harry Houdini, Bob Hope, George Burns, Fred Astaire and Joan Crawford were a few of the biggest acts to take the stage. Vaudeville and burlesque performers were popular at the time, and Scranton was known to have tough crowds. Savakinus said it was because many coal mine and textile workers didn’t have much money to spend.

“If they were going to go out to be entertained, it better be good. And if it wasn’t good, they wouldn’t hesitate to let you know that they weren’t happy. If you could envision someone throwing a tomato at a performer,” she laughed. “It was that kind of rough audience.”

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News The saying on the wall refers to the reputation Scranton audiences had in the early 20th century.

The quote, “If you can play Scranton, you can play anywhere,” is on the wall at the Ritz.

“On his 100th birthday, George Burns was asked if he was afraid of dying and he said ‘I already did in Scranton, Pennsylvania,’” Olecki said. "Because of the brutality of the audience."

Over the years, the building faced several name changes, owners and even a fire.

It was renamed the Comerford Theater in the 1920s, and became the Ritz in 1930. It was known as the Comerford Theater again, and renamed the Ritz Theater in the 1970s.

Theaters continued to thrive into the 1950s and the motion picture era.

“In the 60s, everything changed,” Savakinus said, alluding to the loss of industry and jobs in the area. “With that, all of those theaters that were once there virtually disappear. And so by the 70’s, the Ritz was the last theater in downtown Scranton.”

Multiple organizations offered $1 movies at the Ritz in the 80’s and 90’s, and several tenants moved in and out over the years.

“We are really trying to do wonders here in Scranton… to make downtown Scranton a destination that folks want to come to after work or on the weekends,” Olecki said. “We're really just opening our doors to everyone because we feel like that's what brings the community together. And that's what creates those memories.”

