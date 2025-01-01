WVIA 2024 YEAR IN REVIEW: Most-read stories at wvia.org
As the WVIA News Team welcomes 2025, we will continue to meet people where they are, sharing stories about our communities. For now, read on as we take a look back at the most-read stories.
From election-related news to struggling colleges and hospitals, to crime and pop culture, these were the stories that most captivated WVIA's online audiences during 2024.
Most-read stories:
- Pennsylvania Supreme Court dismisses absentee ballot case
- Knoebels adds dozens of new menu items for 98th season
- Accrediting agency tells Keystone College to plan to help students in case closure is necessary
- More miles will be added to Northeastern Pennsylvania to Philadelphia connection
- Faces of the rally: Speaking with supporters at Trump's Wilkes-Barre Township event
- Scranton native Quinn Hemphill gets 'big break' role in new 'Bad Boys' movie
- Commonwealth Health eyes $120M sale of Scranton, Wilkes-Barre hospitals to nonprofit WoodBridge
- Nine suspected Crips gang members arrested for drug-trafficking operation in Scranton
- No phone call or text is worth a life': New law puts distracted driving in focus in Pennsylvania
- ACLU sues Luzerne County over removal of mail ballot drop boxes
- Expect road closures during President Biden's visit
- Monroe County’s economic development lawsuit will decide the future of the Poconos
- New owners of Ritz Theater in Scranton ‘opening our doors to everyone’ with $1 movie series
- Election shocker: Walsh upsets Cabell in state 117th House District race
- It’s maddening’: Clinton Twp. residents say they’re driven from their homes by a quarry
- Luzerne County flips to red as GOP takes voter registration lead
- Business booms for Scranton restaurant owner on FOX’s "Next Level Chef" with Gordon Ramsay
- 'We don't have much time': Elected leaders concerned about fate of CHS hospitals in NEPA
- Updated: Grief, gratitude at Clarks Summit University as school announces closure
- Jury awards former Bloomsburg University dean $3.9M verdict in whistleblower termination case
- Wilkes-Barre abuzz with supporters, demonstrators ahead of Kamala Harris rally
- Trusting God,' furloughed employees guide Clarks Summit University through financial crisis
- Trump rips Harris as too radical, ridicules her looks and laugh at Luzerne County rally
- Wilkes-Barre torture death home at center of complex allegations
- 'Scranton' firefighters for Trump? Union president didn't recognize men holding signs at rally.
- Everything becomes a little bit less stable': native Pennsylvania trees battle two diseases
- Lackawanna County suspends staffer for inappropriate comment after Trump assassination attempt
- Commonwealth Health plan to sell Scranton, Wilkes-Barre hospitals dies after funding falls through
- Kingston PD, Luzerne County DA announce over a dozen arrests in ongoing narcotics probe
- Authorities identify shooting victim, alleged gang members named as suspects
- Scranton Eagles documentary kicks off to crowd of former players
- Video surveillance leads to arrest of Dunmore woman in death of fellow school custodian, 81
- Former Scranton Mayor Jim Connors dies suddenly at age 77
- Keystone College again faces loss of accreditation and possibility of closure; school plans to appeal
- RECIPES OF THE REGION: Coal Region woman shares secret for haluski recipe with Pa. Dutch twist
- Suspect charged in shooting of Scranton officer
- Five arrested after woman tortured, killed in Wilkes-Barre home
- Renovations and progress: New Scranton superintendent wants to put up walls, and take them down
- 'Incredibly kind' Loyalty Barber Shop owner remembered for 'twist of modern culture'
- 'Worth saving:' Restoration of Tunkhannock home sparks memories, community interest
- Residents fight ‘greedy’ Poconos warehouse expansion
- Dallas artist and skater recalled for "giving back long before he died"
- 20 Years Later: “The Office” still connected to real Scranton
- Eviction looms for homeless camp near levee in Edwardsville
- Newton Township solar project faces legal, zoning hurdles
- Prisoner of addiction: Luzerne County inmate suffers through recovery without methadone
- Going for gold: Benton community rallies behind local Olympian
- Canton Borough Council rebuilds after mass resignations
