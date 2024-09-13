Wilkes-Barre abuzz with supporters, demonstrators ahead of Kamala Harris rally

Vice President Kamala Harris has touched down in Luzerne County, and those waiting with cheers — or jeers — are ready for her arrival in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“I'd be here if I had to walk all the way down,” said Russ Canevari from Jessup, Lackawanna County.

The Vietnam Veteran and former VFW commander, who had a kidney transplant two months ago, was among those eager to hear Democrat Harris speak at Wilkes University's McHale Athletic Center as part of her run for the White House.

This is Harris’ first campaign stop in Northeast Pennsylvania since President Joe Biden, a Scranton native, decided not to seek a second term.

Harris, whose plane landed at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport shortly before 5 p.m., is scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m.

Supporters began lining up outside the McHale Athletic Center before noon, chatting with each other in line, and showing their support for Harris on their T-shirts, hats, pins and stickers.

Alexander Monelli / WVIA News The crowd waits for the Kamala Harris rally to start at Wilkes University.

'She's not strong enough'

Not everyone who came to downtown Wilkes-Barre was a fan.

About 30 supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered at the site of the former Hotel Sterling on West Market Street to express their support for the Republican nominee — and their fears about a Harris presidency.

“We love our country, I’m scared we’re losing our freedoms,” said Luzerne County resident Beth Dudeck, who will vote for Trump in November. “I would love to see a woman be president, I just don’t think this one is the right one. She’s not strong enough.”

'She's for human rights'

Back in the line to see Harris, Meredith Haney from Hanover Twp. said she was shocked that she got into the rally.

Kat Bolus / WVIA News Meredith Haney

“I about had a heart attack. I was like this can’t be real, this doesn’t happen to me,” she said.

She’s joyful to vote for Harris.

“She’s for human rights and that’s what this election comes down to … She cares about the LGBTQIA community which I am a part of, she cares about people of color … women’s rights, there’s so many reasons,” Haney said.

Luzerne County overwhelmingly voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020, but Haney is hopeful the county could turn blue for Harris this November.

“There’s a younger generation that was not going to vote before because they didn’t feel they had a voice and now with her she’s let them know they do have a voice,” she said.

Kayla Parks came from Philadelphia with a group of friends. They’re all 20 years old. November will be the first time they vote in a presidential election.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Kamala Harris rally attendee Kayla Parks speaks prior to the event.

Parks is interested to hear what Harris might say about fracking while in Wilkes-Barre.

“In the debate she talked about fracking a lot,” she said. “So I wonder how she’ll deal with that, especially because that’s a main source of jobs for Pennsylvanians.”

Madison Wallick, also a first-time voter in this election, will vote with reproductive rights in mind.

“The abolishment of Roe v. Wade was really detrimental to women everywhere,” she said.

Nyla Ringgold hoped to hear more about preventing gun violence.

“It’s very unsafe right now,” she said. “If she can do anything, I’d like to hear about it.”

1 of 7 — IMG_20240913_150126.jpg A woman shops for buttons before Kamala Harris' campaign rally at Wilkes University. Alexander Monelli / WVIA News 2 of 7 — selfie.jpg A woman takes a selfie before the Kamala Harris rally at Wilkes University. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 7 — IMG_4191.jpg The crowd waits for the Kamala Harris rally to start at Wilkes University. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 7 — IMG_20240913_150117.jpg People waiting in line for Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign rally receive "Students for Harris/Walz" signs. Alexander Monelli / WVIA News 5 of 7 — image0 (1).jpeg Women shop for Kamala Harris buttons before her campaign visit at Wilkes University. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 7 — IMG_20240913_152505.jpg A volunteer poses for a photo before Vice President Kamala Harris' rally at Wilkes University. Alexander Monelli / WVIA News 7 of 7 — IMG_20240913_150133.jpg Action Together NEPA hosts an event with Mr. Riggs the Fat Cat prior to the Kamala Harris rally at Wilkes University. Kat Bolus / WVIA News

'No material difference' between parties

But on Public Square, about two blocks from where Harris is set to speak, a handful of activists with NEPA for Palestine organized to send the Harris campaign a message.

“Our healthcare situation has not gotten better. Kamala Harris might say things eloquently while Trump is saying racial slurs," protest organizer Anthony Farah said. "There’s no material difference between the two parties."

The organization was notably absent from former President Donald Trump’s campaign stop at Mohegan Arena in Wilkes-Barre Twp. on Aug. 17 and their presence dwindled in comparison to their turnout in April, when then presidential candidate Joe Biden came to Scranton. A handful of NEPA for Palestine protesters were on the square.

While they don’t agree with Trump’s stance on the issue, they chose to protest Harris’ visit to hold the current administration — that she’s a part of — accountable for U.S. policy toward Israel and the Palestinians.

“He’s [Trump] not the active president who’s conducting this,” said Farah. “Obviously his rhetoric is disheartening and deplorable but these are the people who can make the decisions today.”

The war in Gaza is a priority for them this election, despite other topics like women’s health and the economy being domestic issues of importance to many Americans.

“I believe voting is inconsequential. The only viable candidate there now is [Green Party nominee] Jill Stein. You lose your humanity voting for genocide,” Farah said.

Harris said she was in favor of a two-state solution to the Gaza crisis at Tuesday’s presidential debate in Philadelphia. The protesters do not think she’s genuine.

“I don’t believe it, in all honesty,” Farah said.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News A Trump supporter sets up to protest Kamala Harris' campaign stop at Wilkes University.

Bob Kunst, who said he runs Shalom International in Miami Beach, was one of the first protesters out on Friday.

Kunst said his biggest concern with Harris is her stance on Palestine. He argued her support for Israel weakened in recent years.

“The Democratic [Party] I believe has betrayed America, betrayed Israel. It’s a disaster in motion here. Not just with the open borders.”

Kat Bolus / WVIA News Jackie Stockage

Connecting with young voters

Jackie Stockage, 28, of Monroe Twp., says this election cycle is really important, and believes Harris can reach younger voters.

"Harris is really bringing the next generation of voters into the campaign process and the election and getting them excited about doing their civil, you know, their civil service, and just making a difference and having their voice heard in the country.”

Jay Sochoka from Covington Twp. wore Harris for President pins on his Pittsburgh Steelers Najee Harris jersey.

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Jay Sochoka

He and his wife were emotional when President Joe Biden left the race, but that quickly turned to excitement when he endorsed Harris.

“She’s just amazing,” he said “What she’s done in 50 days is just amazing. This is history in the making and I want to be a part of it.”

He said he will be listening for what Harris has to say on the economy, reproductive choice and the border.

“She just has a good vision of the future,” he said. “I want to hear her message and I want to hear it in person.”

WVIA News will bring you full coverage throughout the day on Friday at wvia.org, and watch for additional coverage on Saturday.