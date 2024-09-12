100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Harris visit: Expect 'sporadic' road closures, early school dismissals around Wilkes-Barre on Friday

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published September 12, 2024 at 3:50 PM EDT
Democratic lawmakers, organizers, and potential rivals rallied around Vice President Harris’ candidacy for president.
Drew Hallowell
/
Getty Images
Motorists should expect 'sporadic' road closures in downtown Wilkes-Barre and surrounding areas on Friday due to Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign stop at Wilkes University, officials said Thursday.

Motorists should expect traffic congestion and "sporadic" road closures in downtown Wilkes-Barre and surrounding areas all day Friday due to Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign stop at Wilkes University, officials said Thursday.

There also will be scattered road closures and traffic congestion from North Street to George Avenue and from North River Street to Wilkes-Barre Blvd., city officials said.

Harris is scheduled to speak at the McHale Athletic Center in the Simms Center on Main on Friday evening, Wilkes President Greg Cant said in a letter to the campus community this week.

The visit will include temporary delays and closures on Interstate 81, Route 309 (Cross Valley Expressway) and Wilkes-Barre Boulevard in the late afternoon and evening hours, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Wilkes-Barre Area dismissals

Wilkes-Barre Area School District on its website announced that students will be dismissed early on Friday, because of possible road closures, as follows:

  • Middle schools - 11:30 a.m.
  • Elementary schools - 12 p.m.
  • High school 12:30 p.m.

Full coverage on WVIA News

WVIA News will bring you full coverage throughout the day on Friday at wvia.org.

Also, listen for special coverage on WVIA-FM 89.9 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Tags
Local Wilkes-BarreLuzerne CountyElection 2024Kamala HarrisWilkes University
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Roger DuPuis joins WVIA News from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader. His 24 years of experience in journalism, as both a reporter and editor, included several years at The Scranton Times-Tribune. His beat assignments have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.

You can email Roger at rogerdupuis@wvia.org
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Related Stories