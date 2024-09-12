Harris visit: Expect 'sporadic' road closures, early school dismissals around Wilkes-Barre on Friday

Motorists should expect traffic congestion and "sporadic" road closures in downtown Wilkes-Barre and surrounding areas all day Friday due to Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign stop at Wilkes University, officials said Thursday.

There also will be scattered road closures and traffic congestion from North Street to George Avenue and from North River Street to Wilkes-Barre Blvd., city officials said.

Harris is scheduled to speak at the McHale Athletic Center in the Simms Center on Main on Friday evening, Wilkes President Greg Cant said in a letter to the campus community this week.

The visit will include temporary delays and closures on Interstate 81, Route 309 (Cross Valley Expressway) and Wilkes-Barre Boulevard in the late afternoon and evening hours, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Wilkes-Barre Area dismissals

Wilkes-Barre Area School District on its website announced that students will be dismissed early on Friday, because of possible road closures, as follows:



Middle schools - 11:30 a.m.

Elementary schools - 12 p.m.

High school 12:30 p.m.

