Harris-Trump debate draws cheers and criticisms from voters in Lackawanna, Luzerne counties

In Kingston and Scranton, crowds of enthusiastic voters cheered, booed and argued with points made during Tuesday’s debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

The first debate between the two presidential candidates was held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

The Harris supporters at Voodoo Brewery in Scranton were expressive — cheering for Harris, laughing at Trump and arguing with comments made by the former president. They were inspired by her performance and optimistic for the future.

A dedicated crowd of Republican voters in Kingston were vehemently opposed to what they see as a second Biden administration should Harris win.

During Trump’s answers about abortion, a woman at the brewery clasped her face in disbelief. They booed at the mention of Black jobs and groaned when he mentioned taking a bullet to the head.

The Republican voters say Harris cannot outrun her reputation as vice president, which they say is weak on illegal immigration and tough on Americans’ buying power.

Immigration weaved its way into many of the debate rebuttals and the candidates took turns insulting each other’s character. ABC News Moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis asked Trump and Harris about a wide range of issues including fracking, climate change, election integrity and the ongoing conflicts between Ukraine and Russia and Israel and Hamas.

Below is a selection of issues and how voters felt the candidates responded.

The Economy

The first question of the night focused on the economy.

Harris says she’d create an "opportunity economy," give out child tax credits and tax deductions for start-up small businesses. Trump says he would impose more tariffs on imported goods.

Several voters in Kingston said they can’t afford groceries and their businesses are struggling.

Becca Barnes owns music studios in Mountain Top and Hazleton. Her business, The Whole Note, is dwindling under the Biden-Harris Administration, she said.

“I’ve watched my numbers just decrease and decrease and decrease because overall, people do not have the money to do even educational activities for their children that would be great for them,” said Barnes.

Barnes said American families are unable to afford basic needs like groceries or housing. She and her husband started looking at houses during the Trump Administration and prices are going up fast, she said.

“Somebody who just makes an average salary, we have no chance of affording a decent house,” said Barnes.

Brian Castrogiovanni, 22, is a student at the University of Scranton who lives in Moscow. He was inspired by Harris’s performance in the debate.

"Vice President Harris is pushing and fighting for a future where there is an opportunity economy, where young people like myself are going to have the ability to go out there and succeed and buy houses and start businesses and really build a future for ourselves and our country," he said.

Health care and women’s rights

Trump says abortion has "torn the country apart" for 52 years. He touted returning the decision on abortion access to the states through the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Harris said that if elected she would proudly sign into law federal abortion protections.

Neal Forlenza is from Luzerne County. He’s voting in his first presidential election. To him, it was clear who won the debate tonight — Harris. He’s passionate about healthcare and abortion rights.

"Donald Trump's plan for abortion and for health care is almost completely insane, null and void. And I just I think in terms of bettering health care for everybody in America, I think that Kamala Harris is definitely the best choice, and I think she made some great points. She is clearly an advocate for better healthcare," he said.

Lorna Altavilla is a Wilkes-Barre resident. She was disgusted with Harris’ performance.

Altavilla “expected a little exaggeration” but called Harris’ claims about Project 2025 and abortion “blatant lies.”

“As far as the abortion issue, he’s been clear. He has been crystal clear. It is absolutely to go back to the states to give the voters the choice,” she said. “And what I can’t understand is why is she having a problem giving the voters the choice."

Altavilla calls Harris’s promise to revive Roe v. Wade, a “control issue.”

1 of 4 — IMG_6380.jpeg Attendees listen to Vice President Kamala Harris speaking during a Democratic debate watch party Tuesday night at Voodoo Brewing Co. in Scranton. Kat Bolus / WVIA News 2 of 4 — 09102024_Debate002 A woman wearing 'vote' earrings cheers for former President Donald Trump while watching the presidential debate Tuesday night at Luzerne County Republican headquarters in Kingston. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 4 — IMG_6377.jpeg Two men listen to responses during Tuesday night's presidential debate during a Democratic watch party at Voodoo Brewing Co. in Scranton. Kat Bolus / WVIA News 4 of 4 — 09102024_Debate004 Supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered at Luzerne County Republican headquarters in Kingston react before Tuesday night's debate. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Immigration

When it comes to immigration, Castrogiovanni said Harris shows compassion.

“She talks regularly about her record that I think is important about prosecuting transnational criminal organizations, but simultaneously making sure that we realize that the people who are coming to this country are coming here for a better life, to better themselves, to contribute to help support their families. And I think that sometimes that gets lost in the conversation," he said.

Several Republican debate watchers Tuesday night blamed illegal immigrants for hurting the American economy.

Linda Mazula is a Trump Force Task Leader for Luzerne County. She said illegal immigrants take resources that could go to the American people. She blamed migrants for high grocery store costs. Harris, she said, had three and half years to fix the border and she failed.

“We have an open border. We have people coming into our country without being vetted. We cannot sustain the materials. Everything is so high, you go to the … grocery store, there’s nothing on the shelves,” said Mazula.

The crowd in Kingston laughed at Harris’ statement that she has protected America’s borders through her work as a prosecutor.

Doujuan Jordan, 21, also attended the debate watch party in Scranton. He wishes both candidates were less hawkish when it comes to immigration.

"It does kind of feel like the Democrats have played into the Republicans messaging on immigration," he said. "But even with that being said, the contrast couldn't be more stark. Donald Trump is talking about immigrants eating your dogs. Could you imagine?”