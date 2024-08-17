Faces of the rally: Speaking with supporters at Trump's Wilkes-Barre Township event

Renee White said she heard shots flying past her head in Butler last month.

White didn’t immediately know what had happened, but she wasn’t scared when gunfire erupted at a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump as he seeks to regain the White House.

She was focused on the man she believes will "save" America: Donald Trump.

“I never sat down. I wanted to make sure he was OK," the North Carolina resident said. "It wasn’t until I heard Secret Service talking that I knew it was real, that something went down."

She now follows Trump to every rally she can, even if that means traveling 14 hours from her home in Newland, North Carolina to Wilkes-Barre Township, where Trump was slated to speak later Saturday.

“We’re fighting for our country, yeah. It means a lot to me. I need this for my kids and my grandkids,” said White, who got in line outside Mohegan Arena at 5:30 a.m. for the event, where Trump wasn't scheduled to speak until late afternoon.

White, who said she is scheduled to meet Trump at the rally, was surrounded by throngs of fellow supporters, many of whom also traveled from long distances.

Isabela Weiss / WVIA News | Report for America A motorcycle rider flies a Donald Trump banner along Highland Park Boulevard Saturday morning near Mohegan Arena ahead of the former president's rally later in the day.

Fears of communism

Karen Drums, from Bucks County, is grateful to see Trump back in Pennsylvania for the first time since the assassination attempt back in July.

“God saved his life, and he's got a lot of faith that he's safe here, and we really appreciate that tenacity and that courage,” Drums said.

Drums and her husband, Donald Thomas, a truck mechanic, have been attending Trump rallies since 2016. They attended Saturday's event with their church’s pastor.

Lydia McFarlane / WVIA News Truck mechanic Donald Thomas, 77, and wife Karen Drums, 67, left their home in Bucks County at 6 a.m. for Saturday's Donald Trump rally in Wilkes-Barre Township. The couple said they've been attending Trump's rallies since his first presidential bid in 2016.

They’re both dissatisfied with President Joe Biden's administration and urged other voters to reflect on the state of the nation when making their choices at the ballot box.

“Are you happy with the way our country is going now?” Drums asked. “Are you happy with the cost of groceries, your electric bill, the Fentanyl crisis, what your children are being taught in school? Are you happy? Tell me one thing you're happy with right now.”

Drums had this message for undecided voters: “If you don't vote for Trump, then we're going to be living in a communist country, and you're not gonna like that.”

Alexander Monelli / WVIA News The man in the pink shirt, left, was told he could not bring plastic skeleton wearing a mask of President Joe Biden into Mohegan Arena for Saturday's Trump rally.

Comparing crowd sizes

Josh Visga is originally from Michigan, but he follows the Trump campaign around the country in a decked out, Trump- themed RV. While on the road, he works to promote ballot initiatives in favor of Trump and the Republican Party.

Visga said he admires Trump’s tenacity.

“He's got the weight of the world on him, because he understands what's at stake here, and everybody that's come out to try to crush him,” said Visga, praising the energy among supporters at Trump's rallies.

That energy brought supporters from not only across the country, but from around the world.

Kevin Jang traveled from South Korea to see Trump in Pennsylvania. Jang said he has followed Trump through Georgia and Montana, and he doesn’t see himself stopping anytime soon. He identified himself as part of the National Movement for the Strengthening of the Alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States of America (ROK-US Alliance) .

While Jang can’t vote in the U.S., he’s driven by political and historical reasons to follow Trump.

“Politically, we know that under Biden’s presidency there are two wars that started, one in Russia and one in the Middle East. And we worry that if this keep on going on, if Kamala [Harris] gets into office, there will be another world war,” said Jang. “And historically, 70 years ago there was the Korean War … and hundreds of thousands of Americans came ... to fight for South Korea.”

By being in Wilkes-Barre Township on Saturday to hear Trump speak, Jang said he feels he’s repaying his debt to America.