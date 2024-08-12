Trump will campaign at Mohegan Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township on Saturday

Former President Donald J. Trump will rally supporters of his reelection campaign Saturday afternoon at the Mohegan Arena in Luzerne County

Doors open at noon with Trump scheduled to speak at 4 p.m.

The visit will mark Trump’s latest to the area and fifth to the arena alone. He spoke at the arena twice during his successful 2016 run for president. He returned in 2018 to back former Hazleton Mayor Lou Barletta’s unsuccessful campaign for U.S. Senate. In 2022, he rallied supporters for Mehmet Oz’s campaign for the Senate, state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s campaign for governor, and Jim Bognet’s campaign for Congress.

The arena is at 255 Highland Park Boulevard, Wilkes-Barre Township.