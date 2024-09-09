Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign at Wilkes University on Friday, school announces

The president of Wilkes University announced a presidential hopeful will bring her campaign to the school on Friday.

Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the McHale Athletic Center in the Simms Center on Main on Friday evening, Wilkes President Greg Cant said in a letter to the campus community.

"Our beautiful campus and teams of dedicated professionals have made Wilkes a desirable place to hold high-profile events such as this," he wrote.

Harris, a Democrat, will speak at Wilkes just days after Tuesday's highly anticipated debate with Republican Donald Trump.

Details regarding the format and capacity are being determined by the Harris campaign, he said. The campaign has not released details to public.

"Over the years, Wilkes has welcomed thought leaders from both sides of the political spectrum," Cant wrote. "We continue to be a place that welcomes diverse thought leaders to our campus, encourages the free and civil exchange of ideas and brings the American political process to our learning community. As a new American citizen, I am particularly proud to have the opportunity to participate in this experience."