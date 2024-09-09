100 WVIA Way
Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign at Wilkes University on Friday, school announces

By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published September 9, 2024 at 6:05 PM EDT
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on her policy platform, including improving the cost of living for all Americans, at the Hendrick Center For Automotive Excellence on August 16, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. She will be in Wilkes-Barre this Friday.
Grant Baldwin
/
Getty Images
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on her policy platform, including improving the cost of living for all Americans, at the Hendrick Center For Automotive Excellence on August 16, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. She will be in Wilkes-Barre this Friday.

The president of Wilkes University announced a presidential hopeful will bring her campaign to the school on Friday.

Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the McHale Athletic Center in the Simms Center on Main on Friday evening, Wilkes President Greg Cant said in a letter to the campus community.

"Our beautiful campus and teams of dedicated professionals have made Wilkes a desirable place to hold high-profile events such as this," he wrote.

Harris, a Democrat, will speak at Wilkes just days after Tuesday's highly anticipated debate with Republican Donald Trump.

Details regarding the format and capacity are being determined by the Harris campaign, he said. The campaign has not released details to public.

"Over the years, Wilkes has welcomed thought leaders from both sides of the political spectrum," Cant wrote. "We continue to be a place that welcomes diverse thought leaders to our campus, encourages the free and civil exchange of ideas and brings the American political process to our learning community. As a new American citizen, I am particularly proud to have the opportunity to participate in this experience."
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall worked at The Times-Tribune in Scranton since 2006. For nearly all of that time, Hall covered education, visiting the region's classrooms and reporting on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
