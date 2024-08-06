Harris' choice of Walz energizes some Pa. Dems, draws GOP fire

Mark Leeson and Jessica Simkulet were so disturbed with President Joe Biden's debate performance last month that the Orwigsburg residents couldn't even finish watching the broadcast.

"We turned it off," Leeson recalled. "And I said to my wife, 'this is really a disappointment. I really don't think that the Democrats have a chance to win the election if Biden continues as the candidate.'"

That was a common reaction, as Biden's halting performance against former President Donald Trump left many Democrats demoralized, while Republicans rejoiced.

"It was painful to watch. It was sad and painful," Simkulet added.

The Schuylkill County couple was feeling much differently on Tuesday night.

"My throat's a little bit sore from screaming," Simkulet said, adding: "I'm exhausted, sweaty, but extremely hopeful."

Simkulet and Leeson were headed home from Philadelphia after attending a Democratic campaign rally where Vice President Kamala Harris introduced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate in her bid to succeed Biden and deny former Trump another term in the White House.

"It really did not disappoint. All the speakers were right on the money," Leeson said.

"They carried the audience very well and were very uplifting and gave a sense of hope to everybody in the auditorium."

In addition to Harris and Walz, the audience heard a rousing speech in support of the ticket by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro — who, with Walz, was the last of two prospective VP picks being considered by Harris before she made her decision on Monday.

That decision, announced Tuesday morning, left some of Shapiro's supporters disappointed.

Cartwright: Walz 'warm and caring'

Earlier in the day, political leaders predictably divided along party lines, though some Democrats expressed disappointment Harris picked Walz over Shapiro.

In a telephone interview, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, said he served three terms in the House with Walz, whose congressional office he moved into when his colleague gave it up. They worked together on legislation that enabled compensation for ex-Marines poisoned long ago by water at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, he said.

Everyone liked Walz “because he's a very warm and caring person,” Cartwright said. Republicans already portray the Harris-Walz ticket as especially liberal, but Cartwright disagreed.

“Well, if you if you're going to call a guy far left for caring about his fellow man and woman, then be my guest,” Cartwright said. “But that's who Tim Walz is. He cares about people.”

Cartwright was disappointed Shapiro wasn’t the choice.

“Because I'm from Pennsylvania, but I also have our business dealings with Gov. Shapiro, and you know, as well as I do that our (Scranton-to-New York City passenger) train project would be dead in the water without Josh Shapiro's intervention,” Cartwright said.

Bresnahan: Walz 'far-left extremist'

In a statement, Rob Bresnahan, the Republican candidate seeking to replace Cartwright, said Cartwright and his fellow “far-left progressive (congressional) caucus” members are “elated that Kamala Harris would snub someone like Gov. Shapiro in favor of a fellow far-left extremist like Tim Walz.”

Casey: 'Committed and capable'

In his own statement, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat, called Walz “a committed and capable public servant.”

“And I’m sure he and the Vice President are going to run a winning campaign,” he said. “The path to the Senate majority and the White House runs through Pennsylvania, and I am committed to earning every vote in my race for re-election to the Senate, which is already the most expensive in the country thanks to my opponent’s billionaire backers.”

He called Shapiro “an exemplary leader” and said he’s “grateful our entire ticket will have his strong support.”

McCormick: 'Most liberal presidential ticket'

Dave McCormick, Casey’s opponent, said in a statement that Harris created “the most liberal presidential ticket in history.”

McCormick said voting for Harris and Casey ensures “another four years of open borders, sky high inflation, destroying energy jobs in the commonwealth, defunding the police, and stripping Americans of their private health insurance.”

Cognetti: "The right decision'

In a statement, Scranton Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti, who said she hoped Harris chose Shapiro, said the vice president understands the presidency and “made the right decision for her campaign.”

“Gov. Walz is a veteran, a teacher, a high school football coach -- he’s a small-town guy whom America will enjoy getting to know,” Cognetti said.

Keeping Shapiro as governor bodes well for Pennsylvania, she said.

Wild and challenger weigh in

Rep. Susan Wild, a Lehigh Valley Democratic congresswoman, said Walz understands the election’s stakes “as a veteran, educator and parent by the miracle of IVF.”

“He is more than ready to serve as vice president, work hard to safeguard our democracy, protect reproductive rights and ensure access to affordable healthcare. I look forward to supporting the entire Democratic ticket," Wild said in a statement.

On X, Wild’s Republican opponent, state Rep. Ryan Mackenize, referred to Wild and Walz as “birds of a feather” on “crime, corruption and support for far left policies.”

“Washington needs leaders who will fight to protect taxpayer dollars, keep our neighborhoods safe and work for bipartisan solutions to the problems we face,” he said.

Meuser: 'Self-proclaimed socialist'

In a Facebook post, Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Jackson Township, said Harris’ choice shows she’s comfortable with “a self-proclaimed socialist.” She said Harris passed on Shapiro because of his support for Israel.

“Frankly, that’s disgraceful. Together, the Harris-Walz ticket will embody a radical San Francisco ideology and will be dangerously liberal,” Meuser said.

He said the ticket would promote “open borders, decriminalizing illegal immigration, disbanding ICE, defunding the police, banning fracking, a DEI military, and a big-spending, big-government approach at the expense of the economy and working Americans.”

He accused Walz of sitting “idly by as Minneapolis burned” during protests of George Floyd’s murder in 2020 and Harris with participating “in a fund to bail them (protesters) out.”