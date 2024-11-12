100 WVIA Way
Nine suspected Crips gang members arrested for drug-trafficking operation in Scranton

By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published November 12, 2024 at 10:56 AM EST
Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell speaks during Tuesday's press conference.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell speaks during Tuesday's press conference.

Members of the Crips street gang ran a drug operation out of a hookah lounge in North Scranton, law enforcement announced Tuesday morning.

An 11-month investigation has led to the arrests of nine people and the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine and thousands of pressed pills suspected of containing fentanyl.

Those arrested are: Nicole Young, Joanne Gaetano, Jermaine Wilson, Lee Wood, Lawrence Myers, Lakee Harris, Dwight Smith, Damion Williams and Keith Fox, Jr.

The illegal activity centered around Blue Face Global Hookah Lounge, rear 1826 N. Main Ave., the site of the former Castle club, which also had been a hub of illegal activity in the past.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell said his office has petitioned the Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas to declare the property a public nuisance and for it to be shut down permanently.

Check back for updates.
