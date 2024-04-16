Expect road closures during President Biden's visit

President Joe Biden's visit to the Scranton area will result in temporary road closures Tuesday and Wednesday.

The president is expected to land at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) in the early afternoon Tues. That means Interstate 81 North and Southbound will be closed for parts of midday just before and after his arrival.

The president’s motorcade will take him into downtown Scranton, where he’s slated to give remarks around 2 p.m. at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple on North Washington Avenue. The blocks surrounding the Cultural Center are expected to be closed off in the hours before and shortly after his speech.

Because Biden will stay overnight in the area, parts of downtown Scranton may be off limits to vehicle traffic.

Scranton's Marywood University moved classes online Tuesday from noon onward. The City of Scranton also announced trash and recycling pickups would be postponed Tuesday. Biden's visit will "cause service delays from the Department of Public Works (DPW)," a spokesperson said in an email. "Residents should place recycling out for pickup Tuesday afternoon or evening for Wednesday morning."

Neighboring Dunmore Borough announced no parking on parts of Electric Street on Tues. In a statement on social media, Dunmore Police shared the following message:

"Tomorrow, Tuesday, April 16, Parking will NOT be permitted on Electric Street from N. Washington Avenue to N. Blakely Street for security reasons, due to the Presidential visit to our area. Any vehicle located in this no parking zone WILL be towed. Thank you for your cooperation."

A PennDOT spokesperson said Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will handle interstate closures. WVIA News will provide updates from PSP as we receive details.