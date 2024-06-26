Former Scranton Mayor Jim Connors dies suddenly at age 77

Former Scranton Mayor Jim Connors, who led the city through the 1990s, perhaps its most financially turbulent era, has died, his wife, Susan, confirmed today.

She declined to discuss the cause.

Connors, 77, taught school before becoming the city's community development director in the 1980s under Mayor David Wenzel.

When Wenzel, a Republican, decided against seeking re-election in 1989, Connors switched from the Democratic Party. He sought and won the Republican nomination and defeated future Lackawanna County Commissioner Jerry Notarianni that November.

He won re-election in 1993, defeating county administrator Jerry Stanvitch, and in 1997, defeating city Treasurer Edward Walsh. He lost a bid for a fourth term when he switched back to the Democrats for 2001 and lost a multi-candidate primary to Councilman Chris Doherty.

Connors later worked for Gov. Ed Rendell's administration as northeast director. Since he retired, he remained politically active. Recently, he led a roundtable launching Seniors for Biden-Harris. On Monday, he accompanied his wife to a Democratic rally marking the second anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned a woman's right to choose an abortion in every state.