Lackawanna County suspends staffer for inappropriate comment after Trump assassination attempt

The Lackawanna County commissioners indefinitely suspended community relations manager Rick Notari on Monday for an inappropriate social media comment related to the failed assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, the county announced in a news release.

In a Saturday post on X, formerly Twitter, Notari reacted to a post by NFL Network host Rich Eisen, who praised Secret Service agents who protected Trump, called for prosecuting the guilty and asked for prayers for everyone in Butler, where the attempt took place.

"It's a shame the guy missed," Notari wrote in response.

The county provided a copy of the post.

“Political violence is unacceptable and must be condemned. The attempt on President Trump’s life is a tragedy for the country, and we join President Biden and millions of other Americans in wishing President Trump a speedy and full recovery,” Commissioner Bill Gaughan said in a statement.

Commissioner Matt McGloin agreed.

“Lackawanna County’s government serves all of its residents regardless of their political affiliations,” McGloin said. “An attempt on a former president’s, and current presidential candidate’s life, is a time for the country to come together to condemn political violence, rather than deepen existing divisions through inappropriate commentary on social media.”

Commissioner Chris Chermak said he's incredible grateful and relieved Trump survived.

"This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by our leaders and the resilience required to navigate such threats. God bless President Trump and the innocent victims of this attack,” Chermak said.