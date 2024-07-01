Clarks Summit University announces closure

Clarks Summit University will begin the process of closure, the Baptist school announced today.

The school, formerly known as Baptist Bible College and Seminary, will now help students to transition to other universities. Clarks Summit has agreements in place with Cairn University near Philadelphia and Liberty University in Virginia that will allow students to transfer there and complete their degrees.

Facing serious financial issues and declining enrollment, the school in June furloughed all employees for the summer. Many of those employees had volunteered to keep parts of the school functioning, with the hope of opening for the fall semester.

"The Board of Trustees and employees have worked to overcome the most recent challenges and have exhausted every viable solution to bridge a significant financial gap. Despite all efforts, the financial gap remains," according to an announcement on the school's website. "Due to these financial circumstances, Clarks Summit University’s Board of Trustees has made the difficult and painful decision to begin the process of closure."

Three pastors opened the school in Johnson City, New York in 1932, seeking a place for men and women to learn Baptist doctrine. The school moved to South Abington Twp., Lackawanna County, in 1968.

The announcement continues: "Pray for one another. Love one another as the body of Christ. Support one another as you have done so well as members of this amazing community. Don’t confuse this circumstance with a lack of love or lack of presence of God. He remains faithful. Our hope is that everyone in the CSU family finds peace, guidance and strength in His love as you trust Him."

