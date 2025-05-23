John Oates to rock Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square at free concert

John Oates will make Wilkes-Barre’s ‘dreams come true’ at a concert at Public Square this summer.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performer will headline Wilkes-Barre’s free concert on Saturday, Aug. 23, according to city officials. A yet-to-be-announced local performer will open the show at 7 p.m.

Oates is best known for his half of the soulful rock duo, Hall & Oates , with Daryl Hall. Their best hits include “You Make My Dreams (Come True),” “Maneater,” “Rich Girl” and “Out of Touch.”

The pop music history legend is celebrating 25 years as an accomplished solo recording artist and will release his tenth project, “OATES,” later this year.

Besides having sold over 80 million albums as part of Hall & Oates, he has recorded eight solo albums and is touring the world with his Good Road Band and Acoustic Quartet.

This will be the city’s third free concert.

At a press conference earlier today, Mayor George Brown thanked Will Beekman and AJ Jump for their work in making this year’s concert and the city's two previous concerts happen.

The concert’s top sponsors are Diamond City Partnership, Franchelli Enterprises, McCarthy Tire, The Luzerne Foundation and Visit Luzerne County.

Wilkes-Barre is still accepting sponsorships for the concert.

People are welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets to Public Square and enjoy the numerous food trucks that will be at the show.

— Isabela Weiss