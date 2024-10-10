'Scranton' firefighters for Trump? Union president didn't recognize men holding signs at rally.

Their signs read "Scranton firefighters for Trump."

They might have been for Donald Trump, but were the men waving that message at the former president's Thursday campaign rally in the city actually Scranton firefighters?

The head of the department's union doesn't think so.

"From the pictures that I saw on Facebook and the news, I did not recognize anyone," International Association of Fire Fighters Local 60 President Allen Lucas said Thursday.

Scranton Fire Chief John Judge also said he did not recognize any members of the department in photos he was shown.

Media images from Trump's campaign stop at Riverfront Sports in the city, taken by several outlets, show at least eight people holding the signs in the crowd behind the former president.

Some were in street clothes, and at least two were in dress uniforms.

"The dress uniform does not appear to be Scranton's," Lucas added. "Nor is that Local 60's patch."

"I am not saying that those guys are not firefighters. But I can say that from the pics that I saw, I did not see any Local 60 members, past or present, holding the 'Scranton Firefighters for Trump' signs," Lucas said.

Other signs seen nearby at the rally said only "union firefighters for Trump," and both versions appeared to use the campaign's distinctive colors, font and design.

Kush Desai, Pennsylvania communications director for Team Trump, said the signs "were not made or distributed by the campaign."

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Among the signs seen at Wednesday's Trump rally at Riverfront Sports were 'Scranton firefighters for Trump' and 'Union firefighters for Trump.' A Trump campaign spokesman said they were not 'made or distributed by the campaign.'

Local union's statement

Local 60 released an official statement Wednesday afternoon clarifying that the local, like its national parent organization, has not endorsed a presidential candidate.

"Multiple CITIZENS were seen with 'Scranton Firefighters for Trump' signs at today’s rally. It is noted that no member(s) of Local 60 were carrying those signs as the IAFF has chosen not to endorse a candidate this election," a post on the International Association of Firefighters Local 60 Facebook page stated.

The statement touched off heated debate on Facebook, with some commenters saying the appreciated the clarification and others suggesting individuals members' freedom of speech was being called into question.

"We honor and respect each and every person’s political opinions as well as our members own opinions on what they believe is the right choice for them," the statement added.

"We just want to clarify that Local 60 has not endorsed a candidate for the Office of President following the path of the IAFF. The signs seen were not a representation of SFD Local 60 nor an endorsement of any candidate," the statement said.

Screenshot from IAFF Local 60 Facebook page International Association of Firefighters Local 60 posted this message to the union's Facebook page regarding people carrying 'Scranton Firefighters for Trump' signs at the former president's rally in the city Wednesday afternoon.

Lucas echoed that on Thursday.

"The reason for the post on Facebook was to clarify that Local 60 has not endorsed any candidate for president," he said.