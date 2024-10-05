Trump to speak in Scranton on Wednesday

Former President Donald Trump will return to Northeast Pennsylvania for a rally Wednesday at Riverfront Sports in Scranton.

Doors open at noon. The Republican presidential nominee is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m., according to a news release from his campaign. You can register for tickets at Trump's website. Riverfront Sports is at 5 W. Olive St.

This will be Trump’s second visit to the region during this campaign.

He spoke at a rally Aug. 17 at Mohegan Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Trump spoke to a rally Saturday in Butler, where he survived an assassination attempt in July.

The Trump campaign’s announcement of the Scranton rally included an attack Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, blaming her for rampant inflation and declining in wages.

“Hardworking Pennsylvanians need a break,” the statement says. “In an increasingly rough job market, Americans are racking up historic credit card debt to pay off rising grocery, gas, and utility bills. That’s why President Trump has pledged to eliminate taxes on overtime and tips, as well as on Social Security, to put money back in the pockets of everyday Americans.

“Combined with President Trump’s agenda and vision to unleash an American renaissance of strong job and economic growth by cutting regulations, re-working lopsided trade deals, and unleashing American energy to cut utility bills in half, no taxes on overtime and tips will allow American workers to once again enjoy prosperity and financial stability.”

Efforts to obtain a statement from the Harris campaign were not immediately successful.

Here is a list of Trump's past rallies in northeast and north-central Pennsylvania:

1. April 25, 2016 – Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne County

2. July 27, 2016 – Lackawanna College, Scranton, Lackawanna County

3. Oct. 10, 2016 - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne County

4. Nov. 7, 2016 – Lackawanna College, Scranton, Lackawanna County

5. Aug. 2, 2018 - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne County

6. May 20, 2019 – Williamsport Regional Airport, Montoursville, Lycoming County

7. March 5, 2020 – Scranton Cultural Center at Masonic Temple, Scranton, Lackawanna County

8. Aug. 20, 2020 – Mariotti Building Products, Old Forge, Lackawanna County

9. Oct. 31, 2020 – Williamsport Regional Airport, Montoursville, Lycoming County

10. Nov. 2, 2020 – Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, Pittston Township, Luzerne County

11. Sept. 3, 2022 - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne County

12. Aug. 17, 2024 – Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne County.Check back for updates.