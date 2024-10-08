Traffic changes, early dismissals for Trump stop in Scranton

Scranton residents and travelers should expect traffic congestion and temporary road closures when former president Donald Trump makes a campaign stop in the city tomorrow.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, is expected to speak at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Riverfront Sports complex in Scranton.

The Scranton Police Department warned in a Facebook post to expect traffic congestion and temporary road closures around the venue on W. Olive Street and along Trump's "undisclosed route of travel."

They advised anyone not attending the rally to avoid the area around the intersection of Providence Road and Olive Street.

For those attending the rally, the police department said parking outside of Riverfront Sports is limited.

"We ask that all persons be mindful of the 'no parking' and 'no trespassing' signs in the area," the release states.

Temporary restrooms were already set up outside Riverfront Sports on Tuesday and 'no parking' signs were posted along Providence Road.

Both the Scranton and Dunmore school districts will release students early on Wednesday.

In the Scranton School District, elementary and high school students will be dismissed at 10:50 a.m., and students at Intermediate Schools will leave at 11:30 a.m. All after-school activities and sports will also be canceled.

In Dunmore, the Dunmore Junior/Senior High School will dismiss at 11:15 a.m. followed by the Elementary Center at 11:30 a.m., according to post from Director of Transportation Michelle Kokindo.

She said breakfast is not served on early dismissal days, but lunch will be provided to students before they leave.

