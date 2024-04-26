Afterschool programs face closure after funding loss; lawmakers say state forgot NEPA

Afterschool programs for more than 1,800 students in the region are at risk after the state failed to renew funding.

Organizers of the SHINE (Schools and Homes in Education) and ACHIEVE programs in Carbon, Luzerne, Schuylkill, Pike and Wayne counties now seek other funds and have appealed to the Pennsylvania Department of Education for reconsideration.

Area lawmakers gathered at Maple Manor Elementary School in Hazleton on Thursday, alleging that PDE gave preferential treatment to schools in urban areas when determining grant money recipients.

“Let's face it, I understand Philadelphia kids need help,” said state Sen. David Argall, chair of the Senate education committee. “But to take money away, that has been coming here for decades, and to send it to Philadelphia instead is just plain wrong.”

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News During a press conference at Maple Manor Elementary School in Hazleton, State Sen. David Argall raises concerns about the lack of funding for the afterschool programs.

The federal funding for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant program is distributed through states. The program provides funding for academic enrichment and tutoring, family engagement and youth development to help students attending high-poverty and low-performing schools.

Earlier this month PDE announced that 61 organizations in 18 counties would receive more than $27 million for the latest distribution. The grant applications for the ACHIEVE and SHINE programs were not renewed.

A spokesman for PDE would not comment specifically on the potential loss of SHINE or ACHIEVE programs, but said the competitive grant program saw a substantial increase in applications. There was only enough funding available to serve approximately half of the applications, according to PDE spokesman Taj Magruder.

“In recognition of the important work these grants fund and the demonstrated need for more funding across Pennsylvania, PDE and the Shapiro Administration urge our federal partners to invest more funding in this important program in future years,” he said in a statement.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Displays at a press conference showed students' work and activities as part of the SHINE program.

Educators, including area superintendents, spoke about the great benefits of the afterschool programs. Carol Nicholas, executive director of SHINE of Luzerne County at Wilkes University, said students wouldn’t have a safe place to go after school, losing access to mentors, lessons focused on STEM subjects and encouragement that helps build confidence.

“The loss of these programs is nothing short of catastrophic,” Nicholas said. “Without SHINE, these kids’ futures are at risk, and so are the families who have come to rely on the support they receive from these strong programs.”

SHINE in Wayne and Pike counties

At Wallenpaupack South Elementary School in Newfoundland this week, King Reales, a 9-year-old fourth grader, made a bird feeder with his friends. Monday through Thursday, he stays after school until 6 p.m. He loves learning about forensic science and using robots.

He receives a hot dinner before heading home on buses the program provides. That is now in jeopardy.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News King Reales, 9, reads during the SHINE program at Wallenpaupack South Elementary School.

“These areas were known to be an educational desert, so there aren't any other opportunities,” said Pantea Shademani, program director in Wayne and Pike counties. “Knowing the gap and the hole that this program would leave, if we ended up having to close the center, is absolutely devastating.”

Students must be referred by the school for the program, which is free for families.

Obi, a therapy dog, goes desk to desk, stopping for scratches. Victoria Billbe, site coordinator, says her golden retriever loves socializing with SHINE students. She worries about stability for students, from getting homework done to ensuring a hot meal is available in the evening.

“It's scary, to be honest,” she said. “A lot of the kids won't eat again until they come back to school and have breakfast in the morning. So that is a big concern. I have some kids.. they could just use extra hours outside of home for many different reasons. We’ve become a safe haven.”

While afterschool program organizers and lawmakers plan to appeal to the state for funding, Shademani said she will seek alternative sources to keep the programs open.

Families could lose more than a safe place for their kids to be after school. SHINE provides families with resources for job training and education, too.

"So the loss of funding, it impacts the community on such a deeper level, when you look at all those layers," Shademani said.