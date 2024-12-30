WVIA 2024 YEAR IN REVIEW: Education includes addition, subtraction in region

A university closed. Teachers learned a new language. A school district expanded to meet growing enrollment.

In Northeast and Central Pennsylvania, education included both addition and subtraction in 2024.

Closure of Clarks Summit University

The Lackawanna County school ended the spring semester by furloughing all employees. Most employees decided to work for free during the furloughs.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Ted Boykin, vice president for student development, and his wife, Sherry, volunteer at the school's recreation center.

In July, the school announced it would close for good as it faced a budget deficit of more than $1 million.

Another local school, Keystone College, has faced financial challenges this year. Borys Krawczeniuk reported last month that the college faces the loss of its accreditation — a decision which the school has appealed.

Consolidation for Hanover Area

With aging buildings and growing enrollment, Hanover Area School District looked for solutions. In November, the school board unanimously approved purchasing the Mondelez International office building in Hanover Industrial Estates and will consolidate the district’s four elementary schools into the new facility.

Roger DuPuis / WVIA News The Hanover Area School District will purchase the Mondelez International building and use it as an elementary school.

New superintendent, ongoing renovations in Scranton

When Erin Keating became the Scranton School District superintendent in April, she faced a ransomware attack on the district network, heightened calls for more safety and security and ongoing construction projects.

During a renovation progress tour of West Scranton Intermediate — an open-concept school built in the 1970s — she talked about putting up walls, and taking them down.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News New Scranton Superintendent Erin Keating receives a tour of the renovations at West Scranton Intermediate School.

Spanish classes for teachers

With a growing population of Spanish-speaking students learning English, teachers in the Hazleton Area School District are now learning Spanish.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Katie Murphy, an English teacher in Hazleton, learns Spanish after school to help connect with her students.

As of October, the all-time high of 13,737 students in the southern Luzerne County district was up about 500 students from a year ago. Of those students, about 3,700 receive additional support for learning English, up about 400 from a year ago. Last year, the district opened a Newcomer Center for the influx of students.

Other notable stories

Truancy or chronic absenteeism continues to be a problem at schools throughout the region. Nationwide, the percentage of students missing at least 10% of a school year grew from 15% in 2018 to 28% in 2022.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Students arrive at Hanover Area High School on the last full day of school.

Superintendents seek stability and predictability when it comes to school funding. Shenandoah Valley was one of six districts that sued the state in 2014. In 2023, Commonwealth Court ruled that the state’s current education funding system had to change, but didn’t provide the framework to do it. The leaders are still waiting for a solution.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Shenandoah Valley School District Superintendent Brian Waite says the state must offer more predictability when it comes to fair funding.

In October, the Berwick Area School Board banned the display of pride flags in school. The vote was met with opposition from the LGBT+ community.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Kristina Culver, a mother and member of the Columbia County chapter of Defense of Democracy, addresses school directors.