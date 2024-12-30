100 WVIA Way
WVIA 2024 YEAR IN REVIEW: Education includes addition, subtraction in region

By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published December 30, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
Erika Bruckner, director of communications at Clarks Summit University, on right, embraces recent graduate Sam Dancer. Behind them is Leah Knight, who had planned to start her sophomore year at the school.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
A university closed. Teachers learned a new language. A school district expanded to meet growing enrollment.

In Northeast and Central Pennsylvania, education included both addition and subtraction in 2024.

Closure of Clarks Summit University

The Lackawanna County school ended the spring semester by furloughing all employees. Most employees decided to work for free during the furloughs.

Ted Boykin, vice president for student development, and his wife, Sherry, volunteer at the school's recreation center.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
Clarks Summit University President James Lytle stands outside Jackson Hall on Monday.

In July, the school announced it would close for good as it faced a budget deficit of more than $1 million.

Baptist Bible College and Seminary changed its name to Clarks Summit University in 2015.

Another local school, Keystone College, has faced financial challenges this year. Borys Krawczeniuk reported last month that the college faces the loss of its accreditation — a decision which the school has appealed.

Consolidation for Hanover Area

With aging buildings and growing enrollment, Hanover Area School District looked for solutions. In November, the school board unanimously approved purchasing the Mondelez International office building in Hanover Industrial Estates and will consolidate the district’s four elementary schools into the new facility.

The Hanover Area School District will purchase the Mondelez International building and use it as an elementary school.
Roger DuPuis
/
WVIA News
District officials say the Mondelez building is centrally located and has ample parking.

New superintendent, ongoing renovations in Scranton

When Erin Keating became the Scranton School District superintendent in April, she faced a ransomware attack on the district network, heightened calls for more safety and security and ongoing construction projects.

During a renovation progress tour of West Scranton Intermediate — an open-concept school built in the 1970s — she talked about putting up walls, and taking them down.

New Scranton Superintendent Erin Keating receives a tour of the renovations at West Scranton Intermediate School.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
New Scranton Superintendent Erin Keating, on right, receives a tour of the renovations at West Scranton Intermediate School.

Spanish classes for teachers

With a growing population of Spanish-speaking students learning English, teachers in the Hazleton Area School District are now learning Spanish.

Katie Murphy, an English teacher in Hazleton, learns Spanish after school to help connect with her students.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
Katie Murphy, an English teacher in Hazleton, learns Spanish after school to help connect with her students.

As of October, the all-time high of 13,737 students in the southern Luzerne County district was up about 500 students from a year ago. Of those students, about 3,700 receive additional support for learning English, up about 400 from a year ago. Last year, the district opened a Newcomer Center for the influx of students.

Pamela Houseknecht, a Hazleton Spanish teacher, goes over common phrases or words teachers would use in their classrooms.

Other notable stories

Truancy or chronic absenteeism continues to be a problem at schools throughout the region. Nationwide, the percentage of students missing at least 10% of a school year grew from 15% in 2018 to 28% in 2022.

Students arrive at Hanover Area High School on the last full day of school. The district hopes to increase attendance next year.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Superintendents seek stability and predictability when it comes to school funding. Shenandoah Valley was one of six districts that sued the state in 2014. In 2023, Commonwealth Court ruled that the state’s current education funding system had to change, but didn’t provide the framework to do it. The leaders are still waiting for a solution.

Shenandoah Valley School District Superintendent Brian Waite says the state must offer more predictability when it comes to fair funding.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
In October, the Berwick Area School Board banned the display of pride flags in school. The vote was met with opposition from the LGBT+ community.

Kristina Culver, a mother and member of the Columbia County chapter of Defense of Democracy, addresses school directors Monday night.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
Don't forget to follow along each day at WVIA.org as we publish “Year in Review 2024,” a week-long series recounting the top stories of the past year through New Year's Day.
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall worked at The Times-Tribune in Scranton since 2006. For nearly all of that time, Hall covered education, visiting the region's classrooms and reporting on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
