WVIA 2024 YEAR IN REVIEW: Hospitals' future, specialized care make headlines in region

Women’s health dominated the headlines leading up to this year’s election. Fears of hospital closures and remnants of the opioid epidemic worried the community, while people came together to do their part in fighting persistent problems like food insecurity. There are plenty of healthcare stories to tell, and there will be many more in the new year. For now, here are some of 2024’s top healthcare stories.

'We don't have much time': Elected leaders concerned about fate of CHS hospitals in NEPA

Community leaders worked together to find a future for three area hospitals. After Community Health Systems announced the failed sale of Wilkes- Barre General Hospital, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital, also in Scranton, as reported by WVIA’s Roger DuPuis , concerns about a potential closure were raised. While no conclusive deal has been met yet, elected officials and advocates have been working hard to close a new deal. According to Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski (D-Wilkes-Barre), Wilkes-Barre General will likely remain in the hands of CHS. Rep. Bridget Kosierowski (D- Waverly) is racing the clock to find a buyer for the remaining two hospitals in Scranton.

Wyoming County advocacy group works to support grandparents raising grandchildren

A group of Wyoming County grandparents meets regularly to offer support, advice and resources to one another. Many of them struggle financially, and Wyoming County does not offer assistance for the legal fees that come with custody battles. The group hopes to keep advocating on behalf of the community and help get a bill passed providing legal assistance for all grandparents raising grandchildren across the Commonwealth. This story highlighted the struggles many grandparents face while raising their grandchildren, even though they wouldn’t have it any other way.

Local impact: Wyoming County healthcare desert turns community health hub after hospital closure

After Tyler Memorial Hospital closed in Tunkhannock, Wyoming County became a healthcare desert. The Ruark family stepped in to bring back healthcare to the rural community. They revamped the old hospital into Wyoming County Healthcare Center, Inc., bringing in nonprofits like The Wright Center to create a community health hub. Residents now have in-county access to at least some healthcare, rather than driving the more than 20 miles and 30 minutes to Wilkes-Barre or Scranton.

Breaking the stigma: Scranton mental health professional partners with law enforcement

The Scranton Counseling Center’s co-responder Mandy LaCoe assists Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties’ police departments on mental health calls. After Brenda Williams was killed by Scranton police in 2009, mental health advocates came together to prevent it from happening again. Now, many police officers are crisis response trained and use LaCoe as a resource to de- escalate mental health calls.

Rooted in support: Physician combats food insecurity from his hearty Waverly Twp. garden

Enrico Pellici, a resident for The Wright Center, tends his garden in his time off from the hospital. He donates his crops to Friends of the Poor to help address food insecurity in Lackawanna County. His donations help him practice what he preaches in health and medicine.

Wyoming County uses opioid settlement funding to provide residents with drug deactivation systems

Wyoming County sent drug deactivation kits to every resident using opioid settlement funding. Commissioners allocated a portion of the funds to Deterra Kits, an easy, safe and environmentally friendly way to dispose of unused prescriptions.

Inflatable IUD 'Freeda Womb' draws attention to reproductive rights in Wilkes-Barre visit

Election campaigning got creative when 20-ft tall inflatable IUD Freeda Womb graced Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square. An advocacy group brought Freeda – and information about reproductive healthcare – on tour ahead of the 2024 election, in which abortion and reproductive health were top issues for voters .

