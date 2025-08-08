Low Cut Connie frontman to perform free solo concert in downtown Wilkes-Barre

Connie's man is coming to town after all.

The lead singer of a Philadelphia-based rock band that got bumped from last month's Rockin' The River, the county-run concert series, over political concerns will be performing in Wilkes-Barre next month.

Low Cut Connie frontman Adam Weiner is slated to give a free solo piano concert Sept. 6 on Public Square.

The concert will be sponsored by In This Together NEPA, a nonprofit group dedicated to civic engagement. It is an affiliate of Action Together NEPA, a grassroots progressive organization known for its political organizing.

In This Together NEPA In This Together NEPA is sponsoring a free Sept. 6, 2025 concert on Wilkes-Barre Public Square by Low Cut Connie frontman Adam Weiner.

“This event is about joy, connection and the kind of magic that happens when people come together through music,” said Beth Gilbert, Voting and Elections Manager for In This Together NEPA.

“We’re known as the Valley with a Heart because of our strong spirit—what makes this place special is our ability to come together, celebrate our community, and share moments like this.”

Low Cut Connie was named as the July 25 headliner for Luzerne County's Rockin' The River when the series' seventh-year performers were announced in April.

But Weiner said the band was informed a few weeks ahead of the concert that the county was canceling their appearance. The band was paid $10,000 as agreed under its contract, but did not perform. The payment did not come out of county taxpayer funds. The concerts are funded with a mix of visitors' bureau money — which comes from a local hotel tax — as well as from event sponsors.

Weiner felt the decision was political because of his views on diversity, inclusion and the impact of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids nationwide.

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo said she was concerned that Weiner's political statements could lead to disruptions in the nation's tense political climate.

In This Together Executive Director, Alisha Hoffman-Mirilovich sees Weiner's beliefs, and his art, as positives.

"At a time when freedom of expression is more important than ever, In This Together NEPA is thrilled to welcome Adam to Public Square for a free, family-friendly concert where everyone is invited,” Hoffman-Mirilovich said in a statement released Friday.

Weiner's recent shows "have emphasized the importance of inclusion and creating welcoming spaces — messages that resonate deeply in Luzerne County and beyond," the statement added.

“The event is made possible by our supporters and local sponsors who believe in the power of art to unite people across backgrounds,” Hoffman-Mirilovich said.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and their love of live music, the statement added.