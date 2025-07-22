100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Band cut from summer concert series claims cancelation was political

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Low Cut Connie frontman blasts Luzerne County over 'political' cancelation

County manager Romilda Crocamo says officials want to keep Wilkes-Barre's Rockin' the River concert series 'free of politics and propaganda.' Band's frontman calls the move 'cowardly.'

Penn State - Pa. private wells contain toxic PFAS chemicals

Penn State has been studying private wells in Pennsylvania - and found that 18 percent of them are contaminated with toxic PFAS chemicals.

The highest concentrations were found in Montgomery County and other southeastern parts of the state, and in more developed areas.

