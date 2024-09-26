WVIA NEWS ELECTION SURVEY: What matters to you?

WVIA News conducted an online survey throughout the summer to gauge the top issues concerning prospective voters in our coverage area – 22 counties in northeast and central Pennsylvania.

We then followed up to learn more about why voters mentioned specific issues. The survey did not distinguish between political parties for participants. Party affiliation was added as part of the later interview process for those who volunteered to talk to us.

The survey received 262 responses. The results show the top five issues for voters are: environment (165 votes), women’s health (162), gun control (151), economy (147) and Social Security (138).

WVIA News used these results to formulate questions asked of candidates and produce a comprehensive voters’ guide in contested races for the state House and Senate and U.S. Congress. Read the guide here: https://www.wvia.org/news/local/2024-09-26/voters-guide

Here’s what voters said:

Joshua Schermerhorn Joshua Schermerhorn, 33, is a registered Democrat and kitchen manager from Mainville, Columbia County.



Mark Giesen Mark Giesen is 65 and the director of community engagement at Danville Area Community Center. He's a registered Democrat from Northumberland, Northumberland County.



ENVIRONMENT

“I don't believe that the earth was made specifically for us, so that's obviously a motivating factor as well, is that we have to be the stewards and the keepers of the earth.” – Joshua Schermerhorn, registered Democrat, 33, kitchen manager from Mainville, Columbia County.

“We could be solving this problem, but the stranglehold that the energy companies have won't let the government be able to put money into solar, into geothermal, into wind power. It's so much of an uphill climb. We've had the technology for a long time, but the political will is not there.” – Linda Nestor, 69, retired special education teacher and registered Democrat from Stroudsburg, Monroe County.

“It seems like President Biden has a focus on climate change and is addressing it. I would assume we're already past the point where it's really too late to stop some of the climate change that's happening. If President Trump doesn't seem to care about that, I don't think it's really going to be ideal if he's elected, and we have no concern about it at all. If you don't want to make it a priority, that's fine, but don't undo things that are helping.” – Mark Giesen, 65, Director of Community Engagement at Danville Area Community Center and registered Democrat from Northumberland, Northumberland County.

WOMEN’S HEALTH

“I feel like that's a very important issue for me, because the fact that my daughter is going to have less constitutional rights than my grandmother is a very motivating factor. I just don't want a medical procedure to be at the hands of politicians instead of a doctor.” – Schermerhorn

“So do I agree with abortion? I think the way (President Bill and Hillary) Clinton said it: rare and necessary. (Ed: exact quote was "safe, legal, and rare.") If I have to make a stand on abortion, that's a medical procedure should be between the woman and her physician, and for good reasons.” – Sandra Fassett, 78, retired RN and registered Democrat from Harveys Lake, Luzerne County.

Sandra Fassett Sandra Fassett is a 78- year- old retired registered nurse and registered Democrat from Harveys Lake, Luzerne County, who will likely vote outside of party lines come November.

Lisa Wilkins is 66 and a retired nurse and registered Democrat from Lake Winola, Wyoming County.



“I don't think the government has any right to make that kind of decision over somebody else's body. And I guess my attitude is, if you don't like it, don't get one.” – Nestor

“If you end up with an unwanted pregnancy or an ectopic pregnancy, or, partial, spontaneous abortion, miscarriage, will they be able to get the care they need? I don't think the government has any business at all in your health care at all.” – Lisa Wilkins, 66, retired nurse and registered Democrat from Lake Winola, Wyoming County.

GUN CONTROL

“I strongly believe in having guns, but I also believe in some gun control, because there are people who should never have guns. The background checks need to be good, and they need to be followed up on, and they need to be followed with the law.” – Fassett

“Yes, have your guns, your rifles for hunting or whatever, have universal background checks. Get rid of the assault weapons, except for if you're in the military.” – Nestor

Linda Nestor Linda Nestor, 69, is a retired special education teacher and registered Democrat from Stroudsburg, Monroe County.

“I'm just totally against anyone having anything more than a handgun or a rifle. To me, it's absolutely disgraceful that in this country, our kids have to be afraid to go to school.” – Wilkins

ECONOMY

“Our economy is a wreck right now, and we need to get back to where we were four years ago, where the economy was well run and a businessman did it, not a politician who has other ideas, the businessman.” – Fassett

“We don't have enough young people coming up and getting into the workforce and getting a living wage. There should be a good minimum wage.” – Fassett

David Hines David Hines, 52 is a financial officer and registered Democrat from Kingston, Luzerne County.

“Most people I know work two-plus jobs. My husband works two jobs, a full time job, and we own a business. He works basically full time at night. I was actually home during President Trump's years in office, and I was home because I had my third child. My husband and I, at the time, were living off one income, and we were doing it. We were able to pay for diapers, we were able to pay our bills. Our kids had everything they needed. We were able to go to the store and buy what we needed. Six years later, we’re working three jobs. It just doesn't make sense. It doesn't make sense that you can go from being able to support a family on one income to now having to work, and there's nothing left. It's just to have the bare minimum.” – Donna Willis, 41, registered Republican and ESL teacher from Warrior Run, Luzerne County.

“As a lifelong financial administrator, I see inflation as one of the most significant problems we've been facing for the last couple years. Inflation not only raises the immediate cost of living, but it also erodes away your retirement savings and your investments. And for the at least four years, every time you go to the grocery store, it costs more. Every time you go to pay utilities, it costs more. The insurances cost more. A dozen years or so of inflation really does affect your retirement savings because it costs more and erodes away the value of your dollar there. And it's just been the inflation has been the very most disheartening thing, I think, in the last three years. But it's also not a traditional inflation. You look at the core inflation as economists describe it, and it's not all that bad, but in the immediate needs and that affect everyday workers, food and utilities and insurance and housing, that inflation has been unreasonable and something needs to change.” – David Hines, 52, financial officer and registered Democrat from Kingston, Luzerne County.

“Above all the economy. I just see the Democrats have gone to such a more extreme, more progressive stance than the party that I grew up with.” – Hines

I don't really care who gets elected, I just hope they stop borrowing $2, $3 trillion every five days.” – Giesen

SOCIAL SECURITY

“As a retired teacher, I make a minimal amount on my social security. I gave 40 years to teaching in one way or another, and I never had pension plans. And it wasn't until I've been teaching almost 30 years that I was even eligible for 401, type thing. So I'm paying for my service now that I've got to watch every single penny, because the programs and things were not there for me and so I end up paying the price. I wouldn't give up what I did as a teacher for anything, but I would like to be appreciated enough that I can live without fear.” – Nestor

“Because I received Social Security, first of all, it's, it's concerning that we constantly hear that Social Security is going to run out of money. Those of us that are depending on it, it is a huge concern. I think that we need to find ways to expand coverage for it, expand the timeframe that it will be good for, so that our kids who are paying into Social Security someday will also be able to receive it.” – Wilkins